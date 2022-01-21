A Quiet Place: Everything we know about upcoming horror game

A video game adaptation of A Quiet Place is currently in development, so here’s everything we know about this upcoming horror title.

The A Quiet Place game was announced in 2021 and will be set within the same universe as the movies. Not much is known about the game at the moment, but it will tell an original and “untold story”.

The movies deal with a post-apocalyptic Earth following an alien invasion that has left most of the population dead or in hiding, while the aliens – or at least the monsters that have been unleashed by other more intelligent aliens – are blind but have incredibly acute hearing.

As a result, human survivors need to creep around the world in order to not alert them. Naturally, this is the perfect setting for a survival-horror/stealth game.

According to joint developers iLLOGIKA and EP1T0ME Studios Inc, A Quiet Place will “let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they’ve never felt before.” The game will be published by Saber Interactive in partnership with Paramount Pictures.

Contents

Is there A Quiet Place game release date yet?

A Quiet Place is still in development and no release date has been confirmed yet.

However, the game’s official Twitter page has confirmed it will arrive in 2022. Therefore, we suspect Q4 of 2022 would be an ideal time to release the game, perhaps around Halloween.

You can see the official Twitter announcement below:

A Quiet Place The first official video game based on Paramount Pictures’ terrifying blockbuster film franchise.

Experience a new untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe. Coming 2022 🤫 https://t.co/elwcPFnlE9 — A Quiet Place The Game (@AQuietPlaceGame) October 26, 2021

What platforms will A Quiet Place be on?

No platform has been confirmed by the developers yet, but we expect the game will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at the very least.

It may also release on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but the longer it remains in development the more unlikely this becomes, especially if they are trying to create an authentic cinematic experience.

A Quiet Place gameplay details

We’ve not seen any screenshots or footage of A Quiet Place’s gameplay yet, and the developers haven’t revealed any details either.

It seems likely that the title will be a stealth-based survival horror game like Outlast, Amnesia, and Alien Isolation, so it could be a first-person game like those titles – but this is purely speculation on our part.

Of course, horror games can work from a range of perspectives, but first-person could also lend itself well to VR, should the developers choose to adopt this. We’ll have to wait and see.

We look forward to learning more about the A Quiet Place game in time and will update this as we learn more details. Until then, though, be sure to check out some of our other release hubs:

