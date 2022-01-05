7 Days to Die map guide: Deserts, wasteland, and pine forest locations

7 Days to Die features a large world map split into multiple Biomes from deserts, snowy forests, to irradiated wastelands. Here’s a guide to each area and what can be found.

The world of Navazgane is a dangerous place, filled with zombies and mutants that all want to eat your innards. This is the world map of 7 Days to Die and it contains several different Biomes, each with its own dangers and rewards. Some areas feature peaceful lakes and sprawling woodlands, while other areas are undead hellscapes full of incredibly dangerous monsters.

Of course, no part of the 7 Days to Die map is safe, the world is filled with flesh-eating zombies after all. However, some areas of the game are safer than others by their very nature. If you’d like to defend your idyllic lake house from the undead hordes then you can, or you can venture into the desert and make your stand there.

Here are all the 7 Days to Day maps Biome within the world map of Navazgane and what you can see there:

Contents

Full 7 Days to Die map

Below is a full map of Navezgane, the world of 7 Days to Die. Thanks to the 7 Days to Die Wiki for this information:

Detailed Navezgane map

The below map is similar to the one above, but features a detailed breakdown of the locations. We’ve included these locations in the tables below, separated by Biome and region:

Burnt Forest biome

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Burnt Forest Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest East Trailer Park East Army Base Multiple 7 Abandoned House Multiple 4 Camps Mid North Trader Joel’s South East Shanty Town Multiple 2 Caves West Cell Tower South West, North West 2 Bomb Shelter

Desert biome

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Desert Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest North East Old West City Multiple 2 Hotels South East O’Really Auto Parts Multiple 4 Abandoned Houses Mid East Junk Yard North Pass-n-gas Multiple 2 Caves Central Canyon Mine Central Diner South West Trader Joel’s South Motel Eight South Broken Bridge South Canyon Gift Shop South Canyon Cliff Dwellings South Army Base South Ostrich Hotel South West Amigone Funeral Home West Cemetery Multiple 6 Camps West Buzz’s Bar West Pop-n-Pills South West Red Mesa

Forest (and Pine Forest) biome

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Forest Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest South East Diersville Mid East Farm South Working Stiff Mid South Church Multiple 6 Abandoned Houses Central Docks Central Cell Tower Multiple 8 Camps East Shamway Foods Multiple 2 Pass-n-Gos Multiple 2 Caves Central Crack-A-Book Mid West Trader Joel’s Mid West Docks West ALS Marina West Bob’s Cafe South West Strip Club Multiple 3 Lake Side Houses

Wasteland biome

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Wasteland Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest East Gravestown East, North 2 Factories North West Electric Co. North Days End Suites East Junk Yard Mid West Skate Park South Utility Refinery South Prison Mid South Jim’s Cars West Theatre North West, Mid South 2 Caves

Plains biome

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Plains Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest Multiple 2 Camps North East Football Field East School East Police Station Central Army Camp West Perishton

Snowy Forest biome

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Snowy Forest Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest North and South Pass-n-gas North West Shotgun Messiah Multiple 5 Abandoned Houses Multiple 2 Camps North Log Cabin North East Saw Mill North Ski Lodge Central Trader Joes North Cave

How to open the 7 Days to Die map

You can access the 7 Days to Die map by pressing M on your PC keyboard, the touch-panel button on PS5/PS4, and the menu button on Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One.

This allows you to check your location and set waypoints to your next destination. Just be careful that if it’s somewhere you’ll want to go, the undead are everywhere on the 7 Days to Die map. Even the most picturesque of locations are crawling with zombies.

So that’s the complete guide to the 7 Days to Die map. If you’re looking for more 7 Days to Die content, check out our guide to the best mods to download for 7 Days