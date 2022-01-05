7 Days to Die map guide: Deserts, wasteland, and pine forest locations

7 Days to Die features a large world map split into multiple Biomes from deserts, snowy forests, to irradiated wastelands. Here’s a guide to each area and what can be found.
The world of Navazgane is a dangerous place, filled with zombies and mutants that all want to eat your innards. This is the world map of 7 Days to Die and it contains several different Biomes, each with its own dangers and rewards. Some areas feature peaceful lakes and sprawling woodlands, while other areas are undead hellscapes full of incredibly dangerous monsters.
Of course, no part of the 7 Days to Die map is safe, the world is filled with flesh-eating zombies after all. However, some areas of the game are safer than others by their very nature. If you’d like to defend your idyllic lake house from the undead hordes then you can, or you can venture into the desert and make your stand there.
Here are all the 7 Days to Day maps Biome within the world map of Navazgane and what you can see there:
Contents
- Full Navezgane map
- Detailed Navezgane map
- How to open the map
Full 7 Days to Die map
Below is a full map of Navezgane, the world of 7 Days to Die. Thanks to the 7 Days to Die Wiki for this information:
Detailed Navezgane map
The below map is similar to the one above, but features a detailed breakdown of the locations. We’ve included these locations in the tables below, separated by Biome and region:
Burnt Forest biome
The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Burnt Forest Biome of 7 Days to Die:
|Region
|Point of interest
|East
|Trailer Park
|East
|Army Base
|Multiple
|7 Abandoned House
|Multiple
|4 Camps
|Mid North
|Trader Joel’s
|South East
|Shanty Town
|Multiple
|2 Caves
|West
|Cell Tower
|South West, North West
|2 Bomb Shelter
Desert biome
The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Desert Biome of 7 Days to Die:
|Region
|Point of interest
|North East
|Old West City
|Multiple
|2 Hotels
|South East
|O’Really Auto Parts
|Multiple
|4 Abandoned Houses
|Mid East
|Junk Yard
|North
|Pass-n-gas
|Multiple
|2 Caves
|Central
|Canyon Mine
|Central
|Diner
|South West
|Trader Joel’s
|South
|Motel Eight
|South
|Broken Bridge
|South
|Canyon Gift Shop
|South
|Canyon Cliff Dwellings
|South
|Army Base
|South
|Ostrich Hotel
|South West
|Amigone Funeral Home
|West
|Cemetery
|Multiple
|6 Camps
|West
|Buzz’s Bar
|West
|Pop-n-Pills
|South West
|Red Mesa
Forest (and Pine Forest) biome
The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Forest Biome of 7 Days to Die:
|Region
|Point of interest
|South East
|Diersville
|Mid East
|Farm
|South
|Working Stiff
|Mid South
|Church
|Multiple
|6 Abandoned Houses
|Central
|Docks
|Central
|Cell Tower
|Multiple
|8 Camps
|East
|Shamway Foods
|Multiple
|2 Pass-n-Gos
|Multiple
|2 Caves
|Central
|Crack-A-Book
|Mid West
|Trader Joel’s
|Mid West
|Docks
|West
|ALS Marina
|West
|Bob’s Cafe
|South West
|Strip Club
|Multiple
|3 Lake Side Houses
Wasteland biome
The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Wasteland Biome of 7 Days to Die:
|Region
|Point of interest
|East
|Gravestown
|East, North
|2 Factories
|North West
|Electric Co.
|North
|Days End Suites
|East
|Junk Yard
|Mid West
|Skate Park
|South
|Utility Refinery
|South
|Prison
|Mid South
|Jim’s Cars
|West
|Theatre
|North West, Mid South
|2 Caves
Plains biome
The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Plains Biome of 7 Days to Die:
|Region
|Point of interest
|Multiple
|2 Camps
|North East
|Football Field
|East
|School
|East
|Police Station
|Central
|Army Camp
|West
|Perishton
Snowy Forest biome
The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Snowy Forest Biome of 7 Days to Die:
|Region
|Point of interest
|North and South
|Pass-n-gas
|North West
|Shotgun Messiah
|Multiple
|5 Abandoned Houses
|Multiple
|2 Camps
|North
|Log Cabin
|North East
|Saw Mill
|North
|Ski Lodge
|Central
|Trader Joes
|North
|Cave
How to open the 7 Days to Die map
You can access the 7 Days to Die map by pressing M on your PC keyboard, the touch-panel button on PS5/PS4, and the menu button on Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One.
This allows you to check your location and set waypoints to your next destination. Just be careful that if it’s somewhere you’ll want to go, the undead are everywhere on the 7 Days to Die map. Even the most picturesque of locations are crawling with zombies.
So that's the complete guide to the 7 Days to Die map.