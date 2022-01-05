 7 Days to Die map guide: Deserts, wasteland, and pine forest locations - Dexerto
7 Days to Die map guide: Deserts, wasteland, and pine forest locations

Published: 5/Jan/2022 10:00 Updated: 5/Jan/2022 10:35

by Sam Smith
7 days to die gameplay
The Fun Pimps

7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die features a large world map split into multiple Biomes from deserts, snowy forests, to irradiated wastelands. Here’s a guide to each area and what can be found.

The world of Navazgane is a dangerous place, filled with zombies and mutants that all want to eat your innards. This is the world map of 7 Days to Die and it contains several different Biomes, each with its own dangers and rewards. Some areas feature peaceful lakes and sprawling woodlands, while other areas are undead hellscapes full of incredibly dangerous monsters.

Of course, no part of the 7 Days to Die map is safe, the world is filled with flesh-eating zombies after all. However, some areas of the game are safer than others by their very nature. If you’d like to defend your idyllic lake house from the undead hordes then you can, or you can venture into the desert and make your stand there.

Here are all the 7 Days to Day maps Biome within the world map of Navazgane and what you can see there:

Contents

7 days to die mods

Full 7 Days to Die map

Below is a full map of Navezgane, the world of 7 Days to Die. Thanks to the 7 Days to Die Wiki for this information:

7 days to die full map
The Fun Pimps
The full map of Navezgane.

Detailed Navezgane map

The below map is similar to the one above, but features a detailed breakdown of the locations. We’ve included these locations in the tables below, separated by Biome and region:

detailed map 7 days to die
The Fun Pimps
A map of Navezgane with POI names.

Burnt Forest biome

7 Days to die Burnt forest
The Fun Pimps
The Burnt Forest in 7 Days to Die is a dangerous location.

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Burnt Forest Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest
East Trailer Park
East Army Base
Multiple 7 Abandoned House
Multiple 4 Camps
Mid North  Trader Joel’s
South East Shanty Town
Multiple 2 Caves
West Cell Tower
South West, North West 2 Bomb Shelter

Desert biome

Desert 7 days to die
The Fun Pimps
The Desert Biome in 7 Days to Die.

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Desert Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest
North East Old West City
Multiple 2 Hotels
South East O’Really Auto Parts
Multiple 4 Abandoned Houses
Mid East Junk Yard
North Pass-n-gas
Multiple 2 Caves
Central Canyon Mine
Central Diner
South West Trader Joel’s
South Motel Eight
South Broken Bridge
South Canyon Gift Shop
South Canyon Cliff Dwellings
South Army Base
South Ostrich Hotel
South West Amigone Funeral Home
West Cemetery
Multiple 6 Camps
West Buzz’s Bar
West Pop-n-Pills
South West Red Mesa

Forest (and Pine Forest) biome

Forst biome 7 days to die
The Fun Pimps
The Pine Forest may look nice, but it’s still riddled with zombies.

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Forest Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest
South East Diersville
Mid East Farm
South Working Stiff
Mid South Church
Multiple 6 Abandoned Houses
Central Docks
Central Cell Tower
Multiple 8 Camps
East Shamway Foods
Multiple 2 Pass-n-Gos
Multiple 2 Caves
Central Crack-A-Book
Mid West Trader Joel’s
Mid West Docks
West ALS Marina
West Bob’s Cafe
South West Strip Club
Multiple 3 Lake Side Houses

Wasteland biome

wasteland in 7 days to die
The Fun Pimps
The Wasteland makes 7 Days to Die feel like a Fallout game.

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Wasteland Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest
East Gravestown
East, North 2 Factories
North West Electric Co.
North Days End Suites
East Junk Yard
Mid West Skate Park
South Utility Refinery
South Prison
Mid South Jim’s Cars
West Theatre
North West, Mid South 2 Caves

Plains biome

Plains 7 days to die
The Fun Pimps
The Plains in 7 Days to Die is wide-open space.

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Plains Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest
Multiple 2 Camps
North East Football Field
East School
East Police Station
Central Army Camp
West Perishton

Snowy Forest biome

snow forest 7 days to die
The Fun Pimps
The Snow Forest in 7 Days to Die is a fun place to kill zombies.

The following is a breakdown of all locations in the Snowy Forest Biome of 7 Days to Die:

Region Point of interest
North and South Pass-n-gas
North West Shotgun Messiah
Multiple 5 Abandoned Houses
Multiple 2 Camps
North Log Cabin
North East Saw Mill
North Ski Lodge
Central Trader Joes
North Cave

How to open the 7 Days to Die map

You can access the 7 Days to Die map by pressing M on your PC keyboard, the touch-panel button on PS5/PS4, and the menu button on Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One.

This allows you to check your location and set waypoints to your next destination. Just be careful that if it’s somewhere you’ll want to go, the undead are everywhere on the 7 Days to Die map. Even the most picturesque of locations are crawling with zombies.

So that’s the complete guide to the 7 Days to Die map. If you’re looking for more 7 Days to Die content, check out our guide to the best mods to download for 7 Days

