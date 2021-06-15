5 things you may have missed in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 E3 trailer - Dexerto

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 got a new trailer at the end of Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation and it was packed to the brim with action. It was so epic, you may not have caught everything it showed off.

After years of waiting, fans finally got to see more of the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild at Nintendo’s E3 event on June 15. Not only did it show new cinematics, but we also got our first glimpse at what the gameplay will be like.

There was a lot to unpack in the trailer, from new abilities to new locations. Some things were even hidden in the background, meaning you might have missed them. If you didn’t catch everything, here’s what you need to know.



5 things you may have missed in the Breath of the Wild 2 trailer

#5. Skyward Sword callbacks

If you’ve never played Skyward Sword before (you should, the HD remaster comes to Nintendo Switch on July 16 and it’s fantastic), you may not realize that Link in the Sky is nothing new. The game was set in Skyloft, a town in the clouds above Hyrule.

The E3 2021 trailer opened up with Link diving through the clouds which is something he famously did in the Wii classic, before showing off several islands above ground.

It is almost definite that Breath of the Wild 2’s escapades in the Sky take place after the events of Skyward Sword, especially since the 2011 title is considered the first entry in the Zelda timeline.

#4. Link can rewind time?

Another nod to Skyward Sword and something you probably definitely missed is Link using his glowing blue armband to slow down the audio in the trailer in a couple of spots. In the Wii title, the protagonist used Timeshift Stones to make the surrounding area look as though it did in the past. Is this feature returning?

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that in one of the past tapestry-style cinematics in the first game, Link appears to be wearing a similar armband. It is also shown in the first trailer we saw for 2, on an arm that grabs dead Ganon.

Another interesting thing to note is that if you watch the E3 2021 trailer backwards, it plays the theme music from the original Breath of the Wild which, let’s be honest, is definitely intentional and a huge hint that some sort of time mechanic probably plays a huge part in the sequel.

#3. New Sheikah Slate Runes

One of the core gameplay mechanics in Breath of the Wild is the Sheikah Slate and its Rune powers of Magnesis, Remote Bomb, Stasis, and Cryonis. It is impossible to complete the game without them.

It is obvious that they would be making a return in the sequel, but it appears as though we will be getting new powers. In the trailer, Link was shown using a flamethrower to fend off an enemy, and he also passed through solid objects in another section. It looks as though Stasis may be overhauled too.

Whether these Runes will be on the Slate alongside the old lineup or completely new is currently unclear.

#2. Hyrule Castle is now in the air

At the end of the E3 2021 trailer, a dangerous force was seen lifting Hyrule Castle out of the ground, suspending it in mid-air. Gone are the days of traveling through the Castle Grounds to reach the palace – now you’ve gotta find a new way up.

But hey, at least it means it’ll be easier to escape the Guardians on the ground… Unless there’s a new flying-type one, of course. Just the thought of that gives us nightmares. The regular ones are terrifying as is!

As for how to get to the Castle, we’d like to think Loftwings could make an appearance in the game, but that’s probably wishful thinking. We’ll just have to wait and see.

#1. New enemies

With a sequel comes new opponents to fight, and Breath of the Wild 2 is no different. While not entirely new, one of the more notable ones featured is a Bokoblin fort on top of a giant stone Talus. Horrifying.

A new stone robot enemy with creepy hands was shown, and it looks as though it could be a new type of Guardian. Link also fights some sort of flower snake opponent hanging from the ceiling – an updated version of a Deku-Baba, perhaps?

While this is just a small handful of foes you’ll be facing, it’s clear that BOTW2 will be just as action-packed and epic as the first game.