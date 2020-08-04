5 must-know tips before you play Fall Guys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, one of the newest battle royale games, is finally out on both PlayStation 4 and PC - but there are a couple of things you should know before you start if you want the jump on everybody else.

Ever since it was announced during E3 2019, fans of the battle royale genre have had their eye on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The game promised a unique battle royale experience that you couldn't find anywhere else, with cute graphics to boot.

Now that the game is finally here, it's safe to say they delivered. For those that don't know, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout drops 60 players into multiple obstacles course-styled levels.

Players can win each level in a variety of ways, depending on what's required. Sometimes you have to race to the end of a track, sometimes you have to have more points than another team, and sometimes you just have to survive. While it may seem complicated, it's a pretty simple experience once you start playing.

That being said, that's not to say that there's no skill involved. Just like any other battle royale game, winning isn't easy. Because of this, we've compiled a list of tips that will help you survive the Fall Guys experience - and just might give you a leg up on other players.

While you want to be fast, taking your time can also be beneficial

In Fall Guys, like any other battle royale game, players are in a scramble to perform well. It's only human nature; people generally want to do things in a skillful manner and as quickly as possible. That being said, it's important to remember to fight this urge while playing levels.

One of the more common levels is the Gate Crash. Players have to be one of the first 40 to finish a race while breaking through random barriers that may or may not be breakable.

Rushing into one of those barriers can cause you to lose a lot of valuable time, because if that barrier isn't breakable, you are going to have to play catch up in the best-case scenario. Worst case scenario, you can kiss beating the level goodbye.

If you take your time while everyone else is panicking, it can allow you to get the upper edge on the opposition.

Jumping is your friend

This may be a simple tip. but it can give you an extreme edge over other players... literally. Jumping at the right time can allow you to vault over obstacles and fallen players with ease.

While jumping can certainly be useful in all game modes and helps you avoid players when you need to, it's detrimental in race-based gamemodes, as it can put you on the path to first place.

Watch what other players are doing

Hey, it's not cheating! Watching what other players are doing can help you learn exactly what you're supposed to be doing.

For example, one game featured in Fall Guys tasks players with memorizing flashing images of fruit on floor tiles. After a few seconds, the game will tell you to stand on a tile based on a specific fruit and if you don't, you'll fall and be eliminated.

If you forgot what fruit was associated with a specific tile, there's nothing wrong with watching where other players are congregating and heading over to them. Is it cheap? Maybe, but it'll help you win and that's all that matters at the end of the day.

If you're playing a team-based level, teamwork is 100% required

In Fall Guys, most levels are a free-for-all, where you have to worry about you and you alone. That being said, there are a wealth of team-based levels as well, where you have to work with 5 or 6 other players if you want to survive.

Although it may seem like an obvious piece of advice, teamwork is absolutely critical in these modes. You will not win if you go off doing your own thing; you have to work with the other team members if you want to continue.

Staying in groups is one of the easiest ways to be a team player. While this doesn't mean that every single player has to stick to each other in one large mass of players, making multiple, small groups of two or three players can be extremely beneficial.

Practice

Practicing is the best way to get good at anything in life, and Fall Guys is no different. You're not going to win in your first match, so just get that out of your head right now.

Like every other battle royale game, you're going to lose, and you're going to lose a lot. You're going to get frustrated in more ways than one, and that's all part of learning. It's going to take a while to master each and every game mode, and even the controls themselves.

There's no one surefire, easy way to win Fall Guys. That being said, if you practice, and employ all the previous tips, you'll find yourself making it farther and farther in the game until eventually... you've finally found yourself staring at the win screen.