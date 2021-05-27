3D Aim Trainer is finally coming to Steam: Improve your aim in Apex, CSGO, Warzone - Dexerto

3D Aim Trainer is finally launching on Steam for the first time ever, helping players looking to hone their FPS skills.

PC aim trainers have always been one of the best ways for players to improve their precision in FPS games. Whether you’re looking to increase your KDA in Warzone, grab more headshots in Apex Legends, or clutch games in Valorant, you’ll want to use an aim trainer you can rely on. This is where 3D Aim Trainer comes in.

Not only was this accuracy enhancing game developed by pro players for pro players, but it’s also a great tool for players of all skill levels. Unlike other aim trainers, 3D Aim Trainer is completely free and offers dedicated modes that build muscle memory for flicking, tracking, target switching, strafe aiming, and click timing.

3D Aim Trainer release date

3D Aim Trainer announced that their game will be available on Steam on June 1, 2021. Those that wish to improve their FPS and TPS skills can add the game to your wishlist here. Once you’ve downloaded the game, you’ll be able to practice any areas that need improving, with analytics that help monitor your progress.

These statistics even enable you to benchmark your performance against other players, giving you a clear goal to work towards.

A simple breakdown of what 3D Aim Trainer includes can be found below:

Improve your aim step by step

Aim training routines for every shooting skill

Advanced aim improvement training courses

Levels go up from easy to medium and advance

Make sure you check out 3D Aim Trainer and get ahead of the competition when the game launches on Steam.