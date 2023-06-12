33 Immortals: Gameplay, platforms, trailer, and more

33 Immortals is the brand new roguelike co-op game where up to 33 players can embark on an adventure involving slaying monsters and facing the wrath of God. Thus, here is everything that we know about this brand-new title from Thunder Lotus.

The Xbox event on July 11, 2023, was filled with interesting titles and high-profile upcoming releases. This included Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth, Fable, Avowed, Starfield, and many more. However, amongst these, Thunder Lotus showcased a really interesting game that caught everyone’s attention.

33 Immortals is a really unique kind of roguelike game. Usually, you would expect a game like this to be single-player focused where all the victories and losses fall upon your own shoulders. This one, on the other hand, has a 33-player co-op, which creates a lot of questions.

The information surrounding this game is still limited, but we have compiled everything that we know so far regarding 33 Immortals, including gameplay, platforms, its trailer, and more.

Thunder Lotus 33 Immortals is a unique take on the roguelike genre

33 Immortals Expected Release Window

33 Immortals does not have a release date yet. However, the game is scheduled for release in 2024.

Unfortunately, nothing was mentioned on whether it is early, mid, or late 2024, which means you will have to wait for further confirmation.

33 Immortals Platforms

33 Immortals will be available on PC and Xbox Series X and Series S on release. The game will also be available via Game Pass and you can play it on day 1 as long as you have an active subscription.

On PC, 33 Immortals seems to be an Epic Games exclusive.

33 Immortals trailer

Here is the trailer for 33 Immortals that was shown during the Xbox event on June 11, 2023.

33 Immortals Gameplay

There is very little that we know about the roguelike in terms of gameplay. However, from what was shown in the trailer and the information provided, there are a few things that we can say for now.

Firstly, it is safe to say that the game will be very much like Hades in terms of design. The artwork is very similar and the combat does not look much different either. The game is confirmed to be a roguelike and will have a 33-player co-op

The roguelike element will be incorporated into the 33-player party. It seems, the strongest will survive, while others who die will be left out. Apart from that, the raids will provide a proper MMO experience to the players in a roguelike setting.

The game will have RPG elements which include skill trees, weapons, relics, and upgrades.

This is all that we know about 33 Immortals as of now. However, we will update this guide once further information becomes available. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

