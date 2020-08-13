3 tips to help you beat the HARM rooms in Marvel's Avengers

The beta for Marvel's Avengers is set to hit Xbox One and PC players on Friday, August 14, but before you jump into it, here are some tips to help you beat the game's HARM room challenges.

After being originally only available for PS4, the Marvel's Avengers beta is almost here for Xbox One and PC users. Users will be able to jump into the game's story and complete a slew of different missions, including the HARM room challenges, which are a take on wave-based survival modes.

Completing the three in-game HARM room challenges also allow you to unlock some cool things outside of the game itself, like the Hulk Smasher pickaxe cosmetic item for Fortnite Battle Royale.

While the challenge rooms themselves are relatively easy, there are some very important things to keep in mind before you jump into them.

Remember to save your Ultimate ability for the right moment

Saving your Ultimate is one of the best strategies you can employ while playing through the HARM rooms. While it doesn't matter too much in the first room as that's relatively easy, it does become imperative in the second and third chambers.

As the rounds go on, harder and harder enemies will be added to each and every room. One particularly annoying enemy type is the Adaptoid, which can act like bullet sponges at times and freeze you in place. Saving your super for them or other bigger enemies is a good idea.

Keep an eye out for downed teammates

This is one of the easiest things to do in-game and probably one of the most obvious, however, things can get out of control fast if you have a teammate that's down and not helping. Everyone playing in your group needs to be helping take down the enemies if you want to succeed, especially in the third challenge room.

Reviving teammates in Marvel's Avengers is actually easier than other games as well: all you need to do is go within proximity of the downed teammate in order to prop them back up, meaning you can still focus on destroying enemies while doing so.

Keep moving!

It's imperative to always be mobile if you want to complete all three rooms. It can be extremely easy to get stuck into one corner while your blasting enemies because then they can very easily gang up on you to the point where you'll feel trapped.

Utilizing your character's traversal abilities and movement is crucial for beating each wave. For example, Kamala Khan has an ability that allows her to grapple onto ledges so if you feel like you're getting overwhelmed, look for a ledge and swing away from the fight to catch your breath.

While all these tips may seem easy enough, you'd be surprised by how easy it is to forget to do them. If you remember to utilize these tips, you'll be sure to beat all three HARM rooms in no time.