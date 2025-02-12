3 reasons why you need to play Avowed at launch

Avowed is the latest effort from legendary RPG developer Obsidian Entertainment and one of the most hotly anticipated releases of 2025. With so much to get into, we’ve broken down the biggest reasons to play when it drops on February 18.

Released in conjunction with Xbox Game Studios, Avowed is an action-focused RPG that allows players to take control of their character from a first or third-person perspective.

With many unique areas to explore and characters to meet, it draws inspiration from several games in the developer’s back catalog, including The Outer Worlds.

Article continues after ad

If you’re not sure where to start or looking for reasons to give Avowed a try, there are some standout features that will appeal to players across the board.

Pillars of Eternity players will feel very at home

Obsidian Entertainment

Avowed takes place in the world of Eora, the same land that players of the beloved 2015 RPG Pillars of Eternity and its sequel will know very well. The story picks up after the events of Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (without being a direct sequel), and the game is filled with references to the series, making it a gratifying experience for longtime fans.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It also offers the chance to see the world of Eora from a new perspective and in amazing graphical fidelity, bringing the weird and wonderful creatures that inhabit it to life in unprecedented detail. Don’t fear if you’re yet to dive into Pillars of Eternity though, because Avowed is specifically designed to welcome new players and introduce them to the Living Lands.

Play Avowed your way

Obsidian Entertainment

One of the major ways that Avowed lets players take control of their character is by offering them a ton of different ways to play. If you’re into magic and like setting enemies on fire or destroying them with the arcane, then you can absolutely specialize in doing that.

Article continues after ad

Prefer to pick enemies off from a distance with your bow? Building skills in the right way will have you emulating Legolas before you know it. It’s even possible to easily combine several fighting styles, as you lock enemies in place with spells before chopping them down with a Great Hammer, or freeze them with spells before shattering them to pieces.

Article continues after ad

As the envoy of Aedyr, you have limitless potential for customization and playstyles at your fingertips, so you can decide the fate of the Living Lands your way.

Article continues after ad

Shape the story to your will

Obsidian Entertainment

One of the most important features of any RPG is giving players the feeling that they are affecting the story as it progresses. Avowed delivers that in spades, with a ton of branching narrative options and potential responses to NPCs and enemies alike.

Sometimes, the best thing you can do is talk your way out of a situation, so it’s well worth delving into those conversational skills as you progress. The list of potential responses available depends on your stats, and it follows a system that will prove familiar to players of traditional TTRPGs like Dungeons & Dragons.

Article continues after ad

The Premium Edition SteelBook is available to pre-order now from Amazon, granting up to five days early access from February 13. It also includes two premium skin packs for companions, a letter from the developer, digital artbook & soundtrack, and a map of the Living Lands.