2XKO players discover 1-shot combos just hours after Alpha Lab release

Just hours after the 2XKO Alpha Lab’s official release, players have already discovered 1-shot touch of death combos that 100-0 the opponent in just a single hit.

2XKO has a ton of hype behind it, considering it’s been years since Riot revealed the game, and it’s got a lot to live up to given the esports legacies of LoL and Valorant.

However, while most players have been enjoying the Alpha and learning each character’s distinct moveset, the pros who have gotten their hands on the game are already breaking the rules of what should be possible.

In the hours after 2XKO’s Alpha lab release, two 1-shot (aka ToD/touch of death) combos have been discovered. If you get hit once in the wrong spot, the game’s over.

There are two types of ToD combos emerging, the first of which revolves around using assists to keep someone locked into a corner. Veteran fighting game pro SonicFox quickly discovered how to swap between Ekko and Ahri for a killer combo.

The second kind of 100-0 combo, however, isn’t as bad as it’d appear.

Ekko can use a simple combo to juggle someone in a corner for as long as he wants if they don’t know how to tech the combo, but it’s possible to get out of it by recovering in the air, as a 2XKO dev pointed out.

New players will get caught in this for sure, but you can see the clear difference between these two by the color of the combo meter. SonicFox’s never greys out, meaning it’s a true 100-0 combo. That isn’t true of the Ekko one, however.

It’ll take time for players to fully figure out how to utilize and counter combos like these, and Riot put out this Alpha Lab test while being fully transparent that the game is by no means finished. They still have plenty of time to dial down the damage and weed out ToD combos.