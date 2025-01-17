2025 video game release calendar: All new games coming out this year

While 2024 was another great year for gaming with Black Myth: Wukong topping our list, 2025 looks even more stacked.

Grand Theft Auto 6 headlines a massive year, with some of the biggest franchises like Pokemon, Borderlands, Monster Hunter, and Fable returning. That’s not all, the Nintendo Switch 2 releases this year and brand-new titles like Avowed and 2XKO have caught our eye.

It’s such a big year for gaming, you’ll need to plan wisely, but that’s where our gaming release calendar comes in handy.

Article continues after ad

Here, you’ll find all the confirmed release dates for the biggest games coming out in 2025. And for those without a release date locked in yet, we’ve listed them at the end.

January

Rebellion

New games in January 2025

January 1: Wuthering Waves – Free-to-play gacha comes to PlayStation (PS5)

Wuthering Waves – Free-to-play gacha comes to PlayStation (PS5) January 6: Project Tower – Third-person sci-fi shooter (PS5, PC)

Project Tower – Third-person sci-fi shooter (PS5, PC) January 7: Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana – Remaster of 2005 action RPG (PS4, PS5, Switch)

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana – Remaster of 2005 action RPG (PS4, PS5, Switch) January 8: Rivenaar’s Grove – Top-down puzzle-solving adventure (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

Rivenaar’s Grove – Top-down puzzle-solving adventure (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) January 9: Freedom Wars Remastered – Remaster of action RPG for Vita (PS4, PS5, PC, Switch)

Freedom Wars Remastered – Remaster of action RPG for Vita (PS4, PS5, PC, Switch) January 9: Soccerverse – Football sim (PC)

Soccerverse – Football sim (PC) January 13: Dreaming Isles – Wholesome farming sim (PC)

Dreaming Isles – Wholesome farming sim (PC) January 13 : Airborne Empire [Early Access] – Open-world RPG city builder (PC)

: Airborne Empire [Early Access] – Open-world RPG city builder (PC) January 14: Hyper Light Breaker [Early Access] – Open-world rogue-lite with co-op (PC)

Hyper Light Breaker [Early Access] – Open-world rogue-lite with co-op (PC) January 14: Heroes of Hammerwatch II – Rogue-lite sequel (PC)

Heroes of Hammerwatch II – Rogue-lite sequel (PC) January 15: Aloft – Cozy survival game (PC)

Aloft – Cozy survival game (PC) January 16 : Arken Age – VR action-adventure (PSVR, PC)

: Arken Age – VR action-adventure (PSVR, PC) January 16 : Assetto Corsa EVO – Realistic driving sim (PC)

: Assetto Corsa EVO – Realistic driving sim (PC) January 16: Blade Chimera – Demon-hunting Metroidvania (PC, Switch)

Blade Chimera – Demon-hunting Metroidvania (PC, Switch) January 17: Dynasty Warriors: Origins – Historical hack-and-slash set in Three Kingdoms-era China (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Dynasty Warriors: Origins – Historical hack-and-slash set in Three Kingdoms-era China (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) January 17: Tales of Graces f Remastered – JRPG remaster (PS4, PS5, Switch)

Tales of Graces f Remastered – JRPG remaster (PS4, PS5, Switch) January 22 : Noroi Kago: Grudged Domain – Survival horror co-op (PC)

: Noroi Kago: Grudged Domain – Survival horror co-op (PC) January 23: Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles – Retro lightsaber fighting (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles – Retro lightsaber fighting (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) January 23: Guilty Gear Strive – Switch release of 2021 fighting game (Switch)

Guilty Gear Strive – Switch release of 2021 fighting game (Switch) January 23: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – PC release of remake (PC)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – PC release of remake (PC) January 23: Synduality Echo of Ada – PvPvE extraction shooter (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Synduality Echo of Ada – PvPvE extraction shooter (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) January 23 : Dead of Darkness – 2D survival horror inspired by Resident Evil (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

: Dead of Darkness – 2D survival horror inspired by Resident Evil (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) January 27: Virtua Fighter 5 REVO – Fighting game remaster (PC)

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO – Fighting game remaster (PC) January 28: Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap – Third-person wave-based action (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap – Third-person wave-based action (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) January 28: Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter – Sequel to souls-like about a rat (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter – Sequel to souls-like about a rat (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) January 28: Eternal Strands – Single-player fantasy action-adventure (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Eternal Strands – Single-player fantasy action-adventure (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) January 28: The Stone of Madness – 18th-century tactical stealth (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

The Stone of Madness – 18th-century tactical stealth (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) January 30 : Sniper Elite: Resistance – Stealthy WW2 third-person shooter sequel (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

: Sniper Elite: Resistance – Stealthy WW2 third-person shooter sequel (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) January 30: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PC release of Spider-Man sequel (PC)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PC release of Spider-Man sequel (PC) January 30: Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Cozy life sim (Switch, PC)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Cozy life sim (Switch, PC) January 31: Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Dice-driven sci-fi RPG sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, Mac)

February

Obsidian Entertainment

New games in February 2025

February 4: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Medieval RPG sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Medieval RPG sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) February 5: Rift of the NecroDancer – Anime-style rhythm game sequel (Switch, PC)

Rift of the NecroDancer – Anime-style rhythm game sequel (Switch, PC) February 6: Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator – Ambulance-driving sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator – Ambulance-driving sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) February 6: Big Helmet Heroes – Whacky 3D beat ‘em up (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Big Helmet Heroes – Whacky 3D beat ‘em up (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) February 11: Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Historical strategy sequel (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Historical strategy sequel (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) February 12: Urban Myth Dissolution Center – Mystery adventure where you investigate urban myths (PS5, Switch, PC)

Urban Myth Dissolution Center – Mystery adventure where you investigate urban myths (PS5, Switch, PC) February 13: Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate – Side-scrolling beat ‘em up (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate – Side-scrolling beat ‘em up (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) February 14: Date Everything! – Sandbox dating sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Date Everything! – Sandbox dating sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) February 14: Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered – Next batch of Lara Croft games remastered (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered – Next batch of Lara Croft games remastered (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) February 18: Avowed – Fantasy RPG from Obsidian (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Avowed – Fantasy RPG from Obsidian (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) February 18: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 – Narrative-driven adventure from Life is Strange creators (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 – Narrative-driven adventure from Life is Strange creators (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) February 28: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – Like a Dragon spin-off (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – Like a Dragon spin-off (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) February 28: Monster Hunter Wilds – Open-world monster slaying sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Monster Hunter Wilds – Open-world monster slaying sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) February 28: Omega 6 The Triangle Stars – Retro-style adaptation of manga from former Nintendo art director, Takaya Imamura (Switch, PC)

Omega 6 The Triangle Stars – Retro-style adaptation of manga from former Nintendo art director, Takaya Imamura (Switch, PC) TBC: Midnight Murder Club – Multiplayer hide and seek in the dark with guns (PS5, PC)

March

Ubisoft

New games in March 2025

March 4 : Two Point Museum – Museum management sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac)

: Two Point Museum – Museum management sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac) March 6: Split Fiction – Next co-op adventure game from It Takes 2 devs (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Split Fiction – Next co-op adventure game from It Takes 2 devs (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) March 6: FragPunk – Multiplayer hero shooter with game-changing card mechanic (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

FragPunk – Multiplayer hero shooter with game-changing card mechanic (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) March 6: Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification – Classic Konami franchise remastered (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification – Classic Konami franchise remastered (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) March 6: Dragonkin: The Banished [Early Access] – Dragon-battling ARPG (PC)

Dragonkin: The Banished [Early Access] – Dragon-battling ARPG (PC) March 18: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 – Narrative-driven adventure from Life is Strange creators (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 – Narrative-driven adventure from Life is Strange creators (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) March 20 : Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Sequel set in Feudal Japan (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

: Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Sequel set in Feudal Japan (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) March 20: BLEACH Rebirth of Souls – Anime fighting game (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls – Anime fighting game (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) March 20: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Switch remaster of action RPG (Switch)

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Switch remaster of action RPG (Switch) March 25: Tales of the Shire – Cozy hobbit life-sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Tales of the Shire – Cozy hobbit life-sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) March 27: Atomfall – Survival action in Northern England (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Atomfall – Survival action in Northern England (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) March 27: AI Limit – Anime-style souls-like (PS5, PC)

AI Limit – Anime-style souls-like (PS5, PC) March 27: The First Berserker: Khazan – Hardcore ARPG set in Dungeon & Fighter Universe (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The First Berserker: Khazan – Hardcore ARPG set in Dungeon & Fighter Universe (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) March 28: inZOI [Early Access] – Realistic life-sim (PC)

inZOI [Early Access] – Realistic life-sim (PC) TBC: Football Manager 25 – (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Football Manager 25 – (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) TBC: Killing Floor 3 – Action-horror co-op FPS sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Killing Floor 3 – Action-horror co-op FPS sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) TBC: Judas – Single-player FPS from Bioshock creator (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

April

Naughty Dog

New games in April 2025

April 2: Elroy and the Aliens – Hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure (PC)

Elroy and the Aliens – Hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure (PC) April 3: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered – Sequel comes to PC (PC)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered – Sequel comes to PC (PC) April 17: Koira – Wholesome hand-drawn puzzle adventure (PS5, PC)

Koira – Wholesome hand-drawn puzzle adventure (PS5, PC) April 17: Mandragora – Side-scrolling RPG with Metrodvania & souls-like influence (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Mandragora – Side-scrolling RPG with Metrodvania & souls-like influence (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) April 24: Tempest Rising – Post-nuclear apocalypse RTS (PC)

Tempest Rising – Post-nuclear apocalypse RTS (PC) TBC: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – Fighting game franchise returns after 26 years

May

Chicken Launcher

New games in May 2025

May 12: Project: Mist – Open-world survival horror (PC)

Project: Mist – Open-world survival horror (PC) TBC: Revenge of the Savage Planet – Action-adventure sci-fi (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

June

Steel Balalaika

New games in June 2025

TBC: Broken Arrow – Large-scale modern warfare RTS (PC)

July

Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big games releasing in July!

August

New games in August 2025

TBC: Madden NFL 26 – American football sports game (Platforms TBC)

September

New games in September 2025

TBC: EA Sports FC 26 – Football sports game (Platforms TBC)

EA Sports FC 26 – Football sports game (Platforms TBC) TBC: NBA 2K26 – Basketball sports game (Platforms TBC)

October

YUKE’S

New games in October 2025

October 23: Double Dragon Revive – Fighting franchise return (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

November

Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big games releasing in November!

December

Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big games releasing in December!

Rockstar Games

And that’s every major 2025 release we know about so far! Stay tuned for more games to be added and release dates to be announced but in the meantime, check out what we’re most looking forward to this year.