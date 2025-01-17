2025 video game release calendar: All new games coming out this year

2025 video game release calendar: All new games coming out this yearCapcom / Rockstar / Obsidian Entertainment
While 2024 was another great year for gaming with Black Myth: Wukong topping our list, 2025 looks even more stacked.
Grand Theft Auto 6 headlines a massive year, with some of the biggest franchises like Pokemon, Borderlands, Monster Hunter, and Fable returning. That’s not all, the Nintendo Switch 2 releases this year and brand-new titles like Avowed and 2XKO have caught our eye.
It’s such a big year for gaming, you’ll need to plan wisely, but that’s where our gaming release calendar comes in handy.
Here, you’ll find all the confirmed release dates for the biggest games coming out in 2025. And for those without a release date locked in yet, we’ve listed them at the end.
January
New games in January 2025
- January 1: Wuthering Waves – Free-to-play gacha comes to PlayStation (PS5)
- January 6: Project Tower – Third-person sci-fi shooter (PS5, PC)
- January 7: Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana – Remaster of 2005 action RPG (PS4, PS5, Switch)
- January 8: Rivenaar’s Grove – Top-down puzzle-solving adventure (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- January 9: Freedom Wars Remastered – Remaster of action RPG for Vita (PS4, PS5, PC, Switch)
- January 9: Soccerverse – Football sim (PC)
- January 13: Dreaming Isles – Wholesome farming sim (PC)
- January 13: Airborne Empire [Early Access] – Open-world RPG city builder (PC)
- January 14: Hyper Light Breaker [Early Access] – Open-world rogue-lite with co-op (PC)
- January 14: Heroes of Hammerwatch II – Rogue-lite sequel (PC)
- January 15: Aloft – Cozy survival game (PC)
- January 16: Arken Age – VR action-adventure (PSVR, PC)
- January 16: Assetto Corsa EVO – Realistic driving sim (PC)
- January 16: Blade Chimera – Demon-hunting Metroidvania (PC, Switch)
- January 17: Dynasty Warriors: Origins – Historical hack-and-slash set in Three Kingdoms-era China (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- January 17: Tales of Graces f Remastered – JRPG remaster (PS4, PS5, Switch)
- January 22: Noroi Kago: Grudged Domain – Survival horror co-op (PC)
- January 23: Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles – Retro lightsaber fighting (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- January 23: Guilty Gear Strive – Switch release of 2021 fighting game (Switch)
- January 23: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – PC release of remake (PC)
- January 23: Synduality Echo of Ada – PvPvE extraction shooter (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- January 23: Dead of Darkness – 2D survival horror inspired by Resident Evil (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- January 27: Virtua Fighter 5 REVO – Fighting game remaster (PC)
- January 28: Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap – Third-person wave-based action (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- January 28: Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter – Sequel to souls-like about a rat (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- January 28: Eternal Strands – Single-player fantasy action-adventure (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- January 28: The Stone of Madness – 18th-century tactical stealth (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- January 30: Sniper Elite: Resistance – Stealthy WW2 third-person shooter sequel (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- January 30: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PC release of Spider-Man sequel (PC)
- January 30: Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Cozy life sim (Switch, PC)
- January 31: Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Dice-driven sci-fi RPG sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, Mac)
February
New games in February 2025
- February 4: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Medieval RPG sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- February 5: Rift of the NecroDancer – Anime-style rhythm game sequel (Switch, PC)
- February 6: Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator – Ambulance-driving sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- February 6: Big Helmet Heroes – Whacky 3D beat ‘em up (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- February 11: Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Historical strategy sequel (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- February 12: Urban Myth Dissolution Center – Mystery adventure where you investigate urban myths (PS5, Switch, PC)
- February 13: Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate – Side-scrolling beat ‘em up (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- February 14: Date Everything! – Sandbox dating sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- February 14: Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered – Next batch of Lara Croft games remastered (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- February 18: Avowed – Fantasy RPG from Obsidian (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- February 18: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 – Narrative-driven adventure from Life is Strange creators (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- February 28: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – Like a Dragon spin-off (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- February 28: Monster Hunter Wilds – Open-world monster slaying sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- February 28: Omega 6 The Triangle Stars – Retro-style adaptation of manga from former Nintendo art director, Takaya Imamura (Switch, PC)
- TBC: Midnight Murder Club – Multiplayer hide and seek in the dark with guns (PS5, PC)
March
New games in March 2025
- March 4: Two Point Museum – Museum management sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac)
- March 6: Split Fiction – Next co-op adventure game from It Takes 2 devs (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- March 6: FragPunk – Multiplayer hero shooter with game-changing card mechanic (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- March 6: Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification – Classic Konami franchise remastered (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- March 6: Dragonkin: The Banished [Early Access] – Dragon-battling ARPG (PC)
- March 18: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 – Narrative-driven adventure from Life is Strange creators (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- March 20: Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Sequel set in Feudal Japan (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- March 20: BLEACH Rebirth of Souls – Anime fighting game (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- March 20: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Switch remaster of action RPG (Switch)
- March 25: Tales of the Shire – Cozy hobbit life-sim (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- March 27: Atomfall – Survival action in Northern England (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- March 27: AI Limit – Anime-style souls-like (PS5, PC)
- March 27: The First Berserker: Khazan – Hardcore ARPG set in Dungeon & Fighter Universe (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- March 28: inZOI [Early Access] – Realistic life-sim (PC)
- TBC: Football Manager 25 – (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- TBC: Killing Floor 3 – Action-horror co-op FPS sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- TBC: Judas – Single-player FPS from Bioshock creator (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
April
New games in April 2025
- April 2: Elroy and the Aliens – Hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure (PC)
- April 3: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered – Sequel comes to PC (PC)
- April 17: Koira – Wholesome hand-drawn puzzle adventure (PS5, PC)
- April 17: Mandragora – Side-scrolling RPG with Metrodvania & souls-like influence (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- April 24: Tempest Rising – Post-nuclear apocalypse RTS (PC)
- TBC: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – Fighting game franchise returns after 26 years
May
New games in May 2025
- May 12: Project: Mist – Open-world survival horror (PC)
- TBC: Revenge of the Savage Planet – Action-adventure sci-fi (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
June
New games in June 2025
- TBC: Broken Arrow – Large-scale modern warfare RTS (PC)
July
- Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big games releasing in July!
August
New games in August 2025
- TBC: Madden NFL 26 – American football sports game (Platforms TBC)
September
New games in September 2025
- TBC: EA Sports FC 26 – Football sports game (Platforms TBC)
- TBC: NBA 2K26 – Basketball sports game (Platforms TBC)
October
New games in October 2025
- October 23: Double Dragon Revive – Fighting franchise return (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
November
- Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big games releasing in November!
December
- Check back in as we’re on the lookout for big games releasing in December!
Upcoming games in 2025 without release dates
- Q1 2025: PGA Tour 2K25 – Golf sports game (Platforms TBC)
- Q1 2025: WWE 2K25 – Wrestling sports game (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Q1 2025: Delta Force console – Free-to-play FPS comes to consoles (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Spring 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Turn-based fantasy RPG (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Spring 2025: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Indy comes to PlayStation (PS5)
- Early 2025: Wardens Rising – Tower defense strategy RPG (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- First half of 2025: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Sequel to 2004 action horror game (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Summer 2025: College Football 26 – American college football sports game (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Summer 2025: Dying Light: The Beast – First-person zombie-killing action (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Summer 2025: Mafia: The Old Country – Mafia prequel set in 1900s Sicily (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Summer 2025: Rematch – Third-person perspective football game from Sifu studio (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Q3 2025: HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT – Fighting game based on manga/anime (PS5, Switch, PC)
- Fall 2025: Grand Theft Auto 6 – Next Grand Theft Auto game returning to Vice City (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- October/November 2025: Call of Duty 2025 – Next CoD game, rumored Black Ops 2 sequel (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
- Late 2025: Crimson Desert – Single-player RPG in Black Desert universe (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: 2XKO – Riot’s free-to-play fighting game (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft strategy city-builder set during the Roman Empire (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Borderlands 4 – Whacky looter-shooter sequel (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Cronos: The New Dawn – Third-person survival horror shooter (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 – Interactive survival horror drama (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Hideo Kojima sequel (PS5)
- 2025: Deltarune Chapters 2 and 4 – Next chapters in RPG from Undertale creator (PS4, Switch, PC)
- 2025: Dispatch – Superhero workspace comedy with Aaron Paul and Laura Bailey (PC, consoles TBC)
- 2025: Doom: The Dark Ages – Doom prequel with medieval fantasy theme (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Dune: Awakening – Open-world survival MMO in the Dune universe (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: EDENS ZERO – Action RPG based on manga/anime (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Elden Ring Nightreign – Multiplayer Elden Ring spinoff (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Fable – Soft reboot of RPG franchise, aka ‘Fable 4’ (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Game of Thrones: Kingsroad – RPG set during Game of Thrones Season 4 (PC, mobile)
- 2025: Ghost of Yōtei – Standalone Ghost of Tsushima sequel (PS5)
- 2025: Golf With Your Friends 2 [Early Access] – Multiplayer mini golf (PC)
- 2025: Hell is Us – Semi-open world third-person action-adventure (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – Co-op FPS inspired by 80s action & horror (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Little Nightmares 3 – Puzzle platformer horror sequel (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- 2025: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra – WW2 superhero action with Captain America and Black Panther (Platforms TBC)
- 2025: METAL GEAR SOLID DELTA: SNAKE EATER – Remake of 2004’s MGS 3 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Next entry in classic FPS franchise (Switch)
- 2025: Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Dark fantasy hack and slash in Edo-era Japan (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Pokemon Legends Z-A – Next mainline Pokemon game (Switch)
- 2025: Skate [Early Access] – Skateboarding franchise reboot from EA (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
- 2025: Slay the Spire 2 [Early Access] –Roguelike deck-building sequel (PC)
- 2025: Sleight of Hand – Third-person stealth with card mechanics (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: South of Midnight – Third-person action with dark southern folklore (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Splitgate 2 – Free-to-play FPS with portals (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Subnautica 2 – Underwater survival action sequel (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: The Outer Worlds 2 – Sequel to Obsidian’s sci-fi RPG (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 2025: Wuchang Fallen Feathers – Soulslike action RPG set in the late Ming Dynasty (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
And that’s every major 2025 release we know about so far! Stay tuned for more games to be added and release dates to be announced but in the meantime, check out what we’re most looking forward to this year.