14 Days of PC Game Pass for $1 – Here’s what to play this Holiday

If you’re a PC gamer, Game Pass is offering an unmissable opportunity to play its library of games for a single dollar for an entire two weeks.

PC Game Pass is already a good deal, with hundreds of games available from every genre for just $14.99 a month. If you haven’t tried the subscription service before, this limited-time offer of $1 for the first 14 days is the perfect starting point.

PC Game Pass also includes an EA Play membership, benefits for Riot titles like VALORANT and League of Legends, and a selection of new games that are immediately playable on day one, such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – which was released earlier this month and we absolutely loved.

PC Game Pass games to play this Christmas

So, with your 14-day Game Pass membership secured for only a single dollar, the next objective is to pick out which games to play over the holiday period, with so many to choose from.

The Xbox App on PC is a one-stop location for everything included with PC Game Pass, which is literally hundreds of games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, this year’s newest CoD. Even if you’re not a multiplayer fan, it’s worth it for the single-player campaign alone, which is the best in years.

Or, if you are a multiplayer fan, PC Game Pass has so many gems. We’ve listed our 20 favorites here, but just to highlight a few, Diablo IV, Dead by Daylight, Rainbow 6 Siege, and No Man’s Sky are all included.

Blizzard

For more brilliant single-player experiences on PC, there is DOOM Eternal, Psychonauts 2, Lies of P, and the incredible Titanfall 2 campaign (part of the EA Play library) to play through as well.

Then, there is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a new release this year, which also dropped as a day one title on PC Game Pass.

Now is probably the perfect time to play it on PC too, as several updates from the developers have made it run much more smoothly than at launch.

GSC Game World

All of this makes for a perfect Christmas list of games to cosy up with if you have a bit of time off work, or want to escape from the family festivities for a bit.

All of this is accessible through the Xbox App on PC. All you need is a computer, with Windows 10 or 11, and you’re good to go. Handhelds that use Windows OS, like the ROG Ally, are also compatible.

You can get PC Game Pass for $1 right now for the first 14 days, so why not treat yourself to the gift of endless gaming options for the holiday break?