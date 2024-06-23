100m world champion pulls out iconic Yu-Gi-Oh card before race

100m World Champion Noah Lyles has drawn significant attention online after pulling out one of Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s most iconic cards, just moments before a competitive race.

Lyles was featured at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, where he competed in both the 100m and 200m races. As the camera panned across to him just before the starting gun of the opening round of the 100m, Lyles drew a Blue-Eyes White Dragon from his running attire.

Obviously intended as a light-hearted stunt, Lyles’ choice to show the card has drawn significant praise from certain corners of the TCG’s fandom. In particular, his decision to use the original Blue-Eyes card art has led many to believe he is a longtime fan.

In response to NBC‘s post sharing the now-viral clip, many shared their thoughts. One said, “Pulling out a Yu Gi Oh card is an aura you just can’t manufacture. It comes from within. Inborn aura.”

Another added their belief that moments like this humanize athletes to the general public, saying, “Love it when athletes show a little bit of that inner nerd. I love those ‘press events’ they got in MMA and other combat sports where they will sometimes show up in Street Fighter cosplay. A little whimsy never kills your character if you carry it with confidence.”

A third simply expressed incredulity that he is allowed to carry the card into a race in the first place, saying, “Damn. You’re allowed to have a Yu-Gi-Oh in your pocket when you race? That’s a wild play. Hahaha”

This isn’t the first time Lyles has drawn attention for his antics during competition periods. In September 2023, Lyles commented on the propensity to label US champions as World Champions in basketball and other sports, despite only competing against North American teams.

“You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what? The United States?” said Lyles.

“Don’t get me wrong. I love the US, at times, but that ain’t the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”

Lyles is set to continue his Olympic trials campaign after cruising to victory in the first round, but there’s no news yet on whether Exodia will make an appearance.