Where to find all Dinosaur Pinatas in Forza Horizon 5: Best location

After some pinatas in Forza Horizon 5? Well, one of the newest Series tasks wants racers to find and smash a few of them. Here are the locations of each pinata to make the task as easy as possible.

Playground Games are continuing to support the racing masterpiece that is Forza Horizon 5. The arcadey, playground-esque racer has given players a full Mexican map to explore and meddle around in.

If you need something different to do that doesn’t involve wrecking Solar Panels or trying to rack up mind-boggling point combos, then you might want to focus on pinatas. The challenge is a new one for this Series of Forza Horizon 5, and it’s well worth taking some time to do.

Advertisement

Contents

How to complete Collectasaurus Festival Playlist challenge

To complete this Festival Playlist challenge, you need to obliterate Dinosaur Pinatas, and one player has made this process unbelievably straightforward and easy to do.

Here’s the full description of the challenge: Collectasaurus: Smash 15 Dinosaur Piñatas.

It’s just one of multiple endeavors that players need to undergo to obtain full completion, but without the right knowledge, it could prove a bit tricky.

Forza Horizon 5 Dinosaur Pinata challenge location

Using Forza Horizon 5’s Eventlab course creation feature, YouTuber DungG has put together a quick and intuitive event that will allow you to rack up Dinosaur Pinata destruction in no time at all.

Read More: Crazy Forza Horizon 5 glitch is turning cars into uncontrollable lowriders

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Advertisement

On Forza Horizon 5’s menu, head to the search function for custom events Type in “120 191 364″ to find DungG’s Once you’re loaded into the course, quickly gain speed and plow your way through all the Pinatas Cross the finish line, and if not all of them have registered, simply redo the event until 15 Pinata destructions have counted

This method will save you a bucketload of time and effort, and allow you to move on to the next challenge ASAP. If you want a visual aid to ensure you’re doing this right, we’ve provided DungG’s full video below.

It’s easy enough, and once you’ve completed it you’ll be rewarded with 3 Playlist Points and the Orange Piñata Outfit Vanity Item. It’s something different and will help with the overall playlist completion!