Weird Forza Horizon 4 bug is giving players easy wins - Dexerto

Forza Horizon 4 is the game that keeps on delivering, but unfortunately, it’s not always good news. One player in particular seems to have found an unusual bug that is ‘eating’ AI players.
The open-world game of Forza Horizon 4 lets players live out their automotive dreams like never before. Between the streets of a virtual Edinburgh to a recreation of quaint English villages, players are able to tear around a miniaturized version of England in almost any car they can think of.
Unfortunately, sometimes the open-world game that players love fights back, causing unusual bugs and glitches. Thankfully, most are harmless, such as this unusual (and frankly hilarious) AI bug that was posted to Reddit.
The bug seems to occur when passing through a specific checkpoint during the race.
Forza Horizon 4 AI checkpoint bug
The bug itself appears to occur part-way through one of the biggest races in the game – the aptly-named ‘Goliath.’
Posting to the r/ForzaHorizon subreddit, player Jurassic_Gaming57 shows the bug in full effect, thanks to a screen-captured video.
To make matters worse, it would seem this is not an isolated incident. According to Redditors in the comment section, other players have experienced similar situations, though this one does appear to be a strange example:
“Never seen it on a simple circuit like this. I’ve played some races with a lot of criss-cross paths that totally freak out the AI so there are only 1 or 2 on the lead lap.”
It turns out that the issue may be caused by the AI getting confused by the number of vehicle ‘paths’ on the circuit. Whatever it is, it’s certainly an easy win for this player.
Since the update for Series 29 of Forza Horizon 4 dropped, players have been going mad over the all-new Singer DLS. Well, now they will be able to get the next new car on the list, along with a host of other awesome prizes thanks to the autumn update.
Series 29 sees the inclusion of all-new vehicles and challenges for players of Forza Horizon 4. Split across the usual four-season cycle, the autumn season of series 29 sees a heavy focus on sports cars, along with the chance to pick up the all-new BMW 850CSi.
Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn update cars
Players will be happy to see that the new BMW 850CSi is available for the first time, as a reward for reaching 50% completion of this weeks’ festival playlist. While there aren’t as many new or rare cars available for this season, there are still plenty of prizes to get players coming back time and again to the open-world racer.
The all-new BMW 850CSi looks set to be a fan favorite.
Autumn season completion bonus cars
Completion Percentage
Car Name
Car rarity/traits
50% Completion
1995 BMW 850CSi
New, Rare, Hard-to-find
80% Completion
2011 HSV GTS
Rare, Hard-to-find
Autumn season challenge cars
Event Name
Event Type
Car Reward
Car Rarity/Traits
Fast or last
The Trial
2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa
Legendary, Hard-to-find
Autumn Games
Seasonal Playground Games
2014 Maserati Ghilbi S Q4
Rare, Hard-to-find
Concrete Jungle
Season Event
2018 Renault Megane R.S.
Rare, Hard-to-find
Street Cred
Season Event
1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
Legendary, Autoshow Car
City Slicker
Season Event
1970 AMC Rebel ‘The Machine’
Rare, Hard-to-find
Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn events – rewards
Alongside the usual plethora of cars available as prizes, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other exciting rewards during the autumn update for Series 29.
Event Name
Event Type
Reward
#scotlandthebrave
Photo Challenge
Super Wheelspin
Rail Yard Ramp
Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap)
Super Wheelspin
Old Town
Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign)
Super Wheelspin
Forest Green
Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone)
Super Wheelspin
Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn Forzathon
This season’s Forzathon centers around the Modern Sports Car category.
Autumn sees the Forzathon event center around the ‘Modern Sports Car’ category of vehicles. With plenty of eligible cars to choose from in the Autoshow, this is one of the most accessible Forzathons we’ve seen for a long time.
Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.
There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but are subject to their own individual time limits.
Series 29 Autumn weekly Forzathon challenges
Here is a complete list of the Series 29 Autumn Forzathon challenges, along with how to complete them. Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.
Weekly Challenge Name
Challenge Requirements
Chapter 1 – Purse strings
Own and drive any vehicle from the ‘Modern Sports Car’ category.
Chapter 2 – Wind in your sails
Clock 3 stars at the Moorhead Wind Farm speed trap in your modern sports car
Chapter 3 – Are you a wizard?
Earn an air skill and a pass skill at the same time to make an ‘airbourne pass’ skill in your modern sports car.
Chapter 4 – Paddock pass
Achieve 2 podium finishes in Road Racing events while driving your modern sports car
Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn daily challenges
Completion of each daily challenge will earn players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.
Daily challenge name
Challenge requirements
#1 Adrenaline Rush
Earn 1 Great Speed skill
#2 Slipstreaming
Earn 2 Ultimate Drafting skills
#3 Shake N’ Bake
Earn 2 Slingshot skills
#4 Chicken Dinner
Win a Road Sprint event
#5 Jackpot
Earn a total 250,000 skill score
#6 Danger is my middle name
Earn 3 stars in total from danger signs
#7 Git Gud Son
Win a Drag Strip event
Series 29 Autumn Forzathon Shop
We’re still waiting for the exact details of the Autumn Forzathon shop to be announced, though since there is a heavy emphasis on Maserati cars in the prize list, we can probably expect an Italian theme in the shop, too. We’ll update this article once we know more, so be sure to check back.