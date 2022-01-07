Strange Forza Horizon 5 tire glitch is ruining races

Forza Horizon 5 has reached some pretty impressive heights because of its dynamic racing experience, but a strange tire glitch is sabotaging drivers and ruining perfectly good races.

The racing in Forza Horizon has drawn the game a ton of critical acclaim, but this new glitch is making it hard to enjoy tightly contested races.

If you’ve ever been neck-and-neck with another racer and then smacked into a wall, then you know how annoying it can be to get back into your previous position.

Now imagine doing that but being stalled even further because your tire has hit an invisible roadblock.

Forza Horizon 5 tire glitch is ruining races

The glitch happens when players are driving close to the exterior walls of any given course.

If their car smacks up against the wall for any reason, the tire can become physically blocked despite not being lined up against the wall at all.

This causes players to come to a complete halt before they can start to jump back into the race.

This slowdown is further extended because of the Wall Collision speed deduction that happens anytime a player wrecks into a wall in the first place.

As seen in the video above, even a minor version of this glitch can cause someone to drop from 3rd to 7th in a matter of seconds.

How to fix

The only way to fix the problem is to back up before attempting to get back to speed, and in the time it takes to do that, the other drivers fly right past and leave whoever crashed to suffer at the back of the pack.

As of now the only way to avoid the problem is to stay away from the wall as best you can and hope that you never have to trade paint on the outside of a track.