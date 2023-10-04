Why is Forza Motorsport’s multiplayer locked to 60 FPS?

Forza Motorsport features a newly revamped multiplayer mode with plenty on offer, but there have been concerns raised over the locked frame rate that is mandatory in online races. So why has Turn 10 implemented a 60 FPS cap in multiplayer?

A lot of Forza fans are excited to play Forza Motorsport with it being the first mainline entry in six years. That excitement extends to its multiplayer which offers a revamped format to better encourage proper racing etiquette.

However, not all of the news regarding multiplayer has been positive with developer Turn 10 previously confirming a frame rate cap will be implemented. Our hands on testing has confirmed that a 60 FPS limit is present but why is it in Forza Motorsport?

Why does Forza Motorsport multiplayer have a frame rate cap?

Turn 10 Studios’ has implemented a 60 FPS cap into Forza Motorsport’s multiplayer to create a level playing field between drivers on all different platforms.

This was revealed in an official developer blog post on August 22 that stated: “In multiplayer, framerates are locked to 60 FPS to ensure a consistent and competitive online racing experience for all players across a variety of PC hardware configurations and the Xbox Series X|S consoles.”

Interestingly, when played at higher refresh rates (144Hz+) multiplayer is capped at 72 FPS instead. It is unclear if this is intended or an oversight by the devs.

Microsoft The frame rate cap is bumped up slightly to 72 FPS when playing at a higher refresh rate.

Although that is the official explanation, some members of the Forza community have theorized that it’s due to flaws with the game engine. In Forza Horizon 5, high frame rates were known to cause inconsistencies with the physics and the same is likely true of Forza Motorsport.

By setting everyone’s game at the same frame rate these inconsistencies are no longer a concern which should mean the fastest driver is the most skilled. However, this comes at the cost of PC players having a less smooth experience in multiplayer.

