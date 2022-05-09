Forza Horizon 6 job listing confirms game is in development

Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 6 is already ‘in development’ according to a job listing for a Level Designer.

Forza Horizon 5 launched in November 2021 to critical acclaim, amassing millions of players within its first week of release thanks to its availability via Game Pass on the day it dropped.

According to a recent job listing from Playground Games, posted on Game Jobs, Forza Horizon 6 is clearly in development as the company is looking for its newest Level Designer to work on the series.

It reads: “Playground Games is looking for a Level Designer to join our Forza Horizon team.

“As a member of the design team on a AAA title, you’ll take responsibility for large sections of the game’s level design, as well as mentoring and leading junior teammates.”

Does Forza Horizon 6 have a release date?

This news comes six months after the release of Forza Horizon 5, which lines up with the franchise’s usual release schedule of every two years. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed by world events and a new Xbox console like its predecessor, we may be looking at Forza Horizon 6 being released in 2023 or 2024.

With the Forza series being more popular than ever, it makes sense that Xbox Game Studios would want to fast-track the next release to repeat the success of Horizon 5. Of course, nothing has been confirmed outside of this job listing — so we will have to wait to see.

As the last five games have brought players to Colorado, Southern France, Northern Italy, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, it’s unknown where the next game will travel to. However, Players reported a branded FH5 car with a camera in Sweden on April 18 — believing it could be an upcoming DLC.

The event may very likely have no ties to the latest job listing, but it definitely has fans intrigued. Keep an eye on our Forza hub in the meantime for any updates.