Forza Horizon 5’s Horizon World Cup update: How to play, start date & event details

Players are gearing up for Forza Horizon 5’s World Cup event, and all the world’s major countries are expected to have tons of players taking part and competing in this community promotion.

As with most games in the series, Forza Horizon 5 has been a rip-roaring success with critics and fans alike. New content is being added all the time and unbelievable viral clips are showing the fun that can be had in the racing game.

Forza Horizon 5’s newest playlist update coming is set to drop even more items and things to do, the main one being the ‘Horizon World Cup.’ It will be a 4-week mash of players fighting to earn points and get their country to come out on top.

What is Forza Horizon 5’s World Cup event?

The Forza Horizon 5 World Cup is a 4-week event that pits all the world’s countries against one another. Playground Games want players from England, Spain, France, Italy, the USA, and a whole lot more to compete against each other to win a grand prize at the end for their respective nation.

To signify allegiances and to actually earn points, players need to decide which country they will side with. If a Spanish person uses an Italian car to win a race, then it will be Italy who gets the overall points for the World Cup, not Spain. So it does create an interesting dilemma for players to see if they opt for patriotism over favoritism.

Each time a player completes a Festival Playlist event like a Trial or a Championship, the player can earn a point for the country where the car originated from. For example, using an Audi will earn a point for Germany.

When does Forza Horizon 5’s World Cup event update start?

The event is expected to commence on Thursday, February 3, 2022, with the start of Forza Horizon 5’s next Festival Playlist Series.

As soon as it’s live, players can begin using the car of their choice and earning points towards the country of their choosing.

As always, if you’re on Xbox or PC and still haven’t had a chance to jump into the game then you can do so for free through Xbox Game Pass!