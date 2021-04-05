Forza Horizon 5: Release date, leaked map, more - Dexerto

The anticipation for Forza Horizon 5 has been building with fans expecting the big reveal to come any day now. Until then, there’s been a few leaks to give us an idea of what to expect as well as when Playground Games could launch their next title.

Forza Horizon 4 has enjoyed a wealth of content in its tracks since it launched in 2018. But with more than two years of development, the studio is expected to make the leap to a fifth iteration in the series soon.

In the midst of the long wait we’ve seen some hints of the overall map that drivers can expect to traverse in the wide-open layouts that the studio has been known to craft for Forza Horizon.

While we wait for official announcements from the Playground Games studios, here’s all we know about the Forza Horizon 5 release and more.

Forza Horizon 5 release window

The proud makers of Forza Horizon have stuck to a pretty stable development cycle for their franchise with the first game releasing in 2012 and every sequel coming two years after.

But the difficulties around 2020 left Forza fans without a new Horizon to dive into, making many believe it could be out by 2021. There’s good reason to believe Forza Motorsport for the Xbox Series X could release first, but we’ll just have to see.

In either case, Microsoft likes their big releases coming out in time for the Holidays, making a November 2021 release for Forza Horizon 5 (or Motorsport) highly plausible.

Forza Horizon 5 leaks

The Forza community has been getting a better picture of what Horizon 5 could entail, especially since a few leaks have been circulating that shows the game’s main setting.

Nothing has been confirmed so far about Forza Horizon 5 map, cars, and more, but recent images have shown a strong possibility of the game taking place in Japan.

Screenshots allegedly from a Microsoft insider that shows a wide-view of the possible FH5 map shows roads winding across Mount Fuji, Yokohama, Kanagawa, Gunma, and more.

While still unconfirmed, Japan would make an incredible backdrop for FH5 with its dense city-scapes and a serene country backroads.

As development continues, we’re sure to get official news on Forza Horizon 5 as the devs build up to an eventual release.