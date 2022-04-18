Forza Horizon 5 players convinced DLC coming soon as IRL teaser found in Sweden

After a Ferrari rocking expensive cameras and Forza Horizon 5 livery was spotted in Sweden, fans are convinced it has something to do with an upcoming DLC.

Forza Horizon 5 was a hit when it came out in November 2021, receiving praise from critics and fans of the series alike.

Roughly six months after the game came out, Forza fans in Sweden noticed something some think could mean a new DLC is on the way: a Ferrari with Forza Horizon 5 livery and expensive cameras hanging on the sides.

Real Forza Horizon 5 car spotted in Sweden

Reddit user Willen17 posted a short video of the Forza Ferrari to the game’s subreddit, asking if anyone knew what was going on.

The car is decked out in Forza Horizon 5 logos, and has a QR code on the back – which if you scan, it takes you to the game’s official site.

Additionally, it has a RED camera mounted to the side. This could be the most important detail from the video, as these cameras typically cost over $20,000.

With all of this, there are two likely scenarios. First, is that this is a collaboration between Forza and a local YouTuber. While this makes sense on the surface, not many YouTubers would use or even have access to an expensive RED camera.

This leaves the possibility that it’s somehow related to a new DLC as the one most players seem to favor.

Forza Horizon 5 DLC on the way?

We’ve seen plenty of live-action trailers from Forza, and especially for the Horizon series, before. So, it would make sense if this camera-toting car is filming exactly that.

With Horizon 5 set in Mexico, a DLC taking players to Sweden would definitely be a change of scenery.

It’s too early to tell for sure, but we wouldn’t be surprised if news of an expansion starts leaking out soon.