GamingForza

Forza Horizon 5 player is dominating races with crazy truck build

Ryan Lemay
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5 cars racing in The GoliathMicrosoft

Forza

Forza Horizon 5 tends to lean more into realistic racing, but a player-created Unimog build surprisingly dominates races.

Forza Horizon 5 has a feature that allows players to customize vehicles to their specific liking. Racers can design paint schemes and vehicle designs with the Livery system or tune a vehicle to behave differently in races.

After tuning vehicles or redesigning them, players can upload their creations for other users to download. Unfortunately, not all designs are winners, as an artist was roasted for their “incredibly lazy vehicle design.”

A Forza creator decided on a whim to tune a Unimog and mistakingly discovered a potential racing gem.

cars racing in forza horizon 5Playground Games
Forza Horizon 5 has the most detailed world in the entire franchise.

Forza Horizon 5 player customizes overpowered Unimog

A Forza Horizon player shared a video of their Unimog build, reaching just under 120 miles per hour in straightaways and easily maneuvering tight turns.

The creator said, “this truck may never see an online race, but I’m surprised by its pace on the track.”

Sharing some insight into its construction, the creator said they dropped the ride height to its lowest setting and then slightly stiffened the suspension.

The Mercedes-Benz Unimog was designed more as a utility vehicle than a racing machine, but one player applied the perfect touch to transform it.

One user responded, “I love the Unimog; it’s a monster! If you use it online, others will struggle to get past you!

A second racer added, “Well done on taking the body roll (mostly) out of it. Every tune I found previously had it bouncing everywhere.”

Players uniformly praised the vehicle, as one user said, “I love driving the Unimog. I’m thinking of a monster dirt/cc blueprint for it.”

You can try this truck out for yourself by entering the tune code 115 818 051.

keep reading

Monty Lopez diss track 1
Entertainment

Monty Lopez drops teaser for Yung Gravy diss track “Leftovers”

Virginia Glaze
Paper Rex players at Valorant Champions with Benkai who was in the Fire Again video
Valorant

Valorant pros respond after seeing themselves in ‘Fire Again’ music video

Declan Mclaughlin
final ow loot box and ranked season
Overwatch

Overwatch announces final competitive season & sells last Loot Box ahead of OW2

Michael Gwilliam
loading...