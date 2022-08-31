Forza Horizon 5 player is dominating races with crazy truck build

Forza Horizon 5 tends to lean more into realistic racing, but a player-created Unimog build surprisingly dominates races.

Forza Horizon 5 has a feature that allows players to customize vehicles to their specific liking. Racers can design paint schemes and vehicle designs with the Livery system or tune a vehicle to behave differently in races.

After tuning vehicles or redesigning them, players can upload their creations for other users to download. Unfortunately, not all designs are winners, as an artist was roasted for their “incredibly lazy vehicle design.”

A Forza creator decided on a whim to tune a Unimog and mistakingly discovered a potential racing gem.

Playground Games Forza Horizon 5 has the most detailed world in the entire franchise.

Forza Horizon 5 player customizes overpowered Unimog

A Forza Horizon player shared a video of their Unimog build, reaching just under 120 miles per hour in straightaways and easily maneuvering tight turns.

The creator said, “this truck may never see an online race, but I’m surprised by its pace on the track.”

Sharing some insight into its construction, the creator said they dropped the ride height to its lowest setting and then slightly stiffened the suspension.

The Mercedes-Benz Unimog was designed more as a utility vehicle than a racing machine, but one player applied the perfect touch to transform it.

One user responded, “I love the Unimog; it’s a monster! If you use it online, others will struggle to get past you!

A second racer added, “Well done on taking the body roll (mostly) out of it. Every tune I found previously had it bouncing everywhere.”

Players uniformly praised the vehicle, as one user said, “I love driving the Unimog. I’m thinking of a monster dirt/cc blueprint for it.”

You can try this truck out for yourself by entering the tune code 115 818 051.