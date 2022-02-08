Forza Horizon 5 player breaks 13.5m with insane skill chain but there’s a catch

A Forza Horizon 5 players banked a skill chain score of over 13 million but the insane achievement was underlined by the max points players can earn per trick.

Veteran Forza players can keep skill chains alive with a few tricks that often has the tally going to astronomical figures. Redditor ‘PoutineMagnet’ shared a clip of the aftermath from their drift that earned them a whopping total of 13,585,500.

But Playground Games have a long-standing cap to how many skill points people can reap as a reward for these types of tricks. With a score of over a dozen million, the Forza driver only gets to take home 10 skill points for his troubles.

Advertisement

“Best I can give you is 10 points,” one player joked in response to the clip. While it’s an impressive feat, Forza Horizon players just don’t get their due when it comes to cashing in skill chains.

“Heres 10 skill points for making your thumbs bleed,” PoutineMagnet said. The player was joining more in the Forza community about the lackluster cash-in, despite drifting long enough to reach 1.3 mill (before the x10 multiplier).

By taking the Formula Drift M2 to the Festival Drag Strip, the player spent about half an hour to get their streak up to the seven-digit mark before it skyrocketed after ending the chain.

Advertisement

“I was screwing around and then I thought ahh screw it another 100k,” the player said. “Then it turned into another, [then] another, [then] tanother until I was sick of it and didn’t want to lose the points thinking I’d get like a 130 [skill points]. Nope.”

Forza rewards one skill point for every 50,000 chain score, making 500,000 the max score you can get that will go toward earning a point.

Because of the 10 skill point cap, players could only calculate how many points a drift like this would be able to dish out.

It doesn’t seem likely that Playground Games would drop the cap for FH5 players to cash in hundreds of skill points. But that doesn’t mean the community won’t still try to drift and barrel roll their way to eight-figure (or more?) chains in the game.