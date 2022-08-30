Forza Horizon 5 “incredibly lazy” vehicle design is getting roasted

For some players, the wrong livery design can be the end of their time behind the wheel.

If you need your car customized in Forza Horizon 5, user ‘Legend Painter’ may not be the right creator for the job based on community feedback.

Forza Horizon 5’s Livery system allows players to create and share their custom vehicle paint jobs. Some players are more creative than others, resulting in mixed final products.

The Forza community will be the first to call someone out for laziness, whether with game glitches or weak Livery designs.

In the past, players ridiculed a “stolen” photo mode glitch and roasted a surprise gift sent by developers. This time around, racers criticized a painter for releasing a minimal-effort Livery design.

Playground Games Forza 5’s latest DLC added over a dozen cars to the game, including the 2020 SIERRA Cars #23 Yokohama ALPHA.

Forza players call out lazy vehicle design

A Reddit user created a thread, calling out “Legend Painter” for their Blackout paint design. It appears all the user did was swap paint colors and release it.

Players quickly judged the user’s design and blamed Forza’s Livery system for promoting weak designs.

One user jokingly responded, “the fact that his “design” is also the least amount of effort one could possibly put in makes this so much better.”

Several users criticized the Livery system for allowing players to easily get downloads even if their design isn’t creative. A second racer added, “You don’t even need effort in painting to get loads of downloads. All you need to do is upload a design when the “recent liveries” section.”

Disappointed by the artist reaching legendary status, a third user argued, “people seem to be incredibly lazy when it comes to car painting. There’s just nothing legendary about it.”

Art is in the eye of the beholder, but in this case, Forza players feel differently.