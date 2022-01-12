Forza Horizon 5 future updates will not fix convertible problem

Forza Horizon 5 developers have announced that they will not fix the game’s issue with certain convertible cars not allowing you to put the top down, despite other cars allowing it.

Playground Games released Forza Horizon 5 on November 9, 2021, to high ratings from reviewers across the board. However, as the player base grew for the game, more and more reports of server instability and bugs were released.

The developers have worked on fixing quite a few issues that players have reported, however, not every issue will be taken care of. The Forza Horizon 5 support team updated the list of known issues with the game on January 12 and included a list of what they have no plans on fixing.

Advertisement

One of those issues is with convertible tops on certain cars, as some of them do not allow you to put them down despite other cars having the feature.

Forza Horizon 5 convertible issue

When Forza Horizon 5 launched, it became the first game in the series that allowed players to remove the top on convertible cars. However, it was quickly met with a bug that prevented fans from doing it on certain cars.

Read More: Twitch reveals plans to combat harassment and hate raids in 2022

As of January 10, 2022, Playground Games has added the feature to the “Won’t fix or by Design” section of their known issues list.

It reads: “Cars – Convertible feature does not work in free roam for some cars such as the Honda S2000, Mazda mx5 2016, Mazda mx5 2013, and Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG“

Advertisement

Without these cars working as intended, it leaves the game with just four convertibles that allow you to remove the top. Those four cars include the Ferrari Portofino, Mercedes AMG One, Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster, and the Mclaren z20s spider.

Read More: Kim Rhodes shouts out Corpse Husband in wholesome viral TikTok

In a discussion about the issue on the game’s subreddit, fans are confused as to why the developers are ignoring the issue. They also mention that the animation for all of the affected cars is available in ForzaVista, and don’t understand why it’s not in free roam.

One user argued: “Playground games need to step it up, but it isn’t the Devs fault, it’s management.”