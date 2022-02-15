Forza Horizon 5 devs roasted over World Cup rewards: “Already in the game!”

Forza Horizon 5 developers Playground Games got roasted after it announced the World Cup rewards which made fans mad that the prize was already available to buy in-game.

Playground Games revealed the next month-long series on January 31, with several new cars and a unique “World Cup” competition.

Set to take place throughout all four weeks of the newest series, the Horizon World Cup competition allows players to compete for their favorite country by using a car made in that area. As players complete Festival Playlist events, they earn points for that country.

With Japan currently in the lead, they revealed what players would receive if they win — a 1996 Nissan GTR LM — and fans are roasting the developers for giving away a car that’s already available.

It's time to reveal some rewards! If Japan can hold its current lead in the #HorizonWorldCup, players will receive the 1996 @Nissan GT-R LM. pic.twitter.com/0RJugzFPWs — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) February 15, 2022

Fans roast Forza devs over World Cup rewards

Minutes after the official Forza Twitter account released the reward, fans took to the replies as well as the game’s subreddit to express their thoughts.

Many people echoed the same disappointment — with some wishing that they would release a new car into the game for the reward instead despite the version available in-game is the 1995 GTR LM, while the reward is the 1996 model.

Reddit user WildVooDooMagic said the reward was “dumb” and “feels super low effort.” While another Redditor even gave recommendations on what he would like to see as the reward instead.

“Japan: GR Yaris 2021 USA: 2021 Ford Mach E (I don’t call it a Mustang ) Germany: 2020 Mercedes AMG a45 S France: 2018 Peugeot 308 GTI UK: 2021 Aston Martin DBX”

YouTuber Ar12Gaming went as far as replying with a recording of himself browsing the in-game auto show, seconds before buying several of the reward cars and gifting them to random users in-game.

He said: “Helping the devs one step at a time.”

At the time of writing, Playground Games has yet to respond to anyone’s disappointment in the new reward. If they do, however, we’ll be sure to update.

In the meantime, head over to our hub for more Forza-related updates and community news.