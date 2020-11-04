 Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 new cars revealed: Singer DLS and more - Dexerto
Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 new cars revealed: Singer DLS and more

Published: 4/Nov/2020 10:59

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon Season 29 new cars
Reddit: AQX

With the Series 28 seasons coming to a close soon, players have been waiting with anticipation to see what series 29 of Forza Horizon 4 will bring. Well, it seems they don’t have to wait for long, as Playground Games have dropped the Series 29 update a little early.

With the upcoming launch of Xbox Series X and S, Playground Games have been busy optimizing Forza Horizon 4 for the new consoles. As part of that preparation, they’ve dropped the update download for Series 29 earlier than usual, and fans have been going wild.

The reason for all this pandemonium is the inclusion of not one, not two, but three all-new cars for the Series.

Unlike the giant trucks that were the ‘star’ cars of Series 28, the new arrivals this time are generally well-received, being far less ‘niche’ than the previously released vehicles.

Singer DLS forza horizon 4
YouTube: iSamTaylor
The Singer DLS looks fantastic in Forza Horizon 4.

Series 29 update for FH4

Three fresh cars have been confirmed for Forza Horizon 4, and it looks like fans are going to be going crazy for them once they drop.

The new cars for series 29 are:

  1. Singer DLS PorscheTeased in a Tweet by the official Forza Horizon account, this ‘reimagined’ Porsche 911 is undoubtedly the ‘star’ car of the upcoming series.
  2. Mercedes-AMG ‘Hammer’ Coupé – A brutish, powerful coupé for fans of Mercedes’ tuning arm AMG.
  3. BMW 850CSi – One of the most gorgeous BMWs ever built, the car makes a welcome return to the Forza franchise.
Horizon Promo menuThe Horizon Promo menu hints at how we’ll be able to access the new cars for Series 29.

How to get these cars in Forza Horizon 4

While the cars are ‘in-game’ thanks to the early Series 29 update in Forza Horizon 4, they are not yet playable. However, we do get a clue as to how players will be able to earn the cars, thanks to the ‘Horizon Promo’ feature.

By selecting the cars in Horizon Promo/Car collection (via the ‘cars’ tab on the pause menu) we get a hint at how the cars will be available to us.

For each new car above, the message is the same: “This is a hard-to-find car. It may appear as a reward in Season Events, Festival Playlist, or Forzathon Shop.”

So, while we don’t have the exact challenges yet, it is all-but-confirmed that the cars will be prizes for either season completion or challenges in Series 29.

We’ll bring you more updates as we have them on these exciting new rides in Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Winter update: New cars, challenges, Forzathon

Published: 4/Nov/2020 9:42

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 winter update

Winter is upon us in Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4. With the blanket of snow comes never-before-seen cars, challenges, and of course, the ever-present Forzathon shop.

Forza Horizon 4 continues to roll in players by the millions, and Playground Games are continuing to provide plenty of updates to keep players keen. For the winter season of Series 28, players will have a chance to get their hands on the GMC Typhoon for the firsts time, along with a handful of other rare cars.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Winter cars

Once again, players will have the chance to get a hold of a brand-new car in the winter update. Following on from the GMC Syclone‘s welcome return to the game during series 28 summer season, its stablemate the GMC Typhoon is now up for grabs. Here’s the full list of cars available this season, and how to get them.

Winter season completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Name Car rarity/traits
50% Completion GMC Typhoon New, Epic, Hard-to-find
80% Completion Ford Supervan 3 Epic, Hard-to-find
FH4 Winter Series 28 CarsThe GMC Typhoon makes it debut appearance during Series 28 winter season.

Winter season challenge cars

Event Name Event Type Car Reward Car Rarity/Traits
Plus Ultra The Trial 1995 Toyota MR2 GT Rare, Hard-to-find
Winter Games Seasonal Playground Games 1970 Ford GT70 Legendary, Hard-to-find
Rally ‘Round the flag Season Event 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205 Rare, Hard-to-find
Last Chance Saloon Season Event 2013 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Wheelspin Car
Epic, Hard-to-find
Beginners Truck Season Event 2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck Epic, Autoshow car

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 winter events – rewards

Along with the cars above, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other juicy prizes during the winter update.

Event Name Event Type Reward
#castleinthesky Photo Challenge Super Wheelspin
Slate Quarry Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap) Super Wheelspin
Arthur’s Seat Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign) Super Wheelspin
Croft Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Winter Forzathon

Forzathon for the winter season has the theme “Go Further” and is centered around the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor, with a number of challenges making use of its off-road capability.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

FH4 WinterWinter brings about a set of new challenges for players.

Series 28 winter weekly Forzathon challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.

Weekly Challenge Name Challenge Requirements
Chapter 1 – A power and a force Own and drive the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor.
Chapter 2 – Ride into the Ranger zone Earn 10 Crash Landing Skills in the Ranger Raptor.
Chapter 3 – Ranger things Earn a Barrel Roll Skill in the Ranger Raptor
Chapter 4 – Game Ranger Win 5 events of any type in the Ranger Raptor.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 winter daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements
#1 Topiary Earn 1 landscaping skill
#2 Can’t stop the thunder Earn 1 slingshot skill
#3 Aerobatic Earn 1 airborne pass Skill
#4 Can’t touch this Earn 3 clean start skills
#5 Danger Close Earn 3 near miss skills
#6 The Eagle Earn 2 great air skills
#7 Leapfrog Earn 1 great pass skill

Series 28 Autumn Forzathon Shop

To be announced. Once we know more, we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back for updates.