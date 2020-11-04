Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 new cars revealed: Singer DLS and more - Dexerto

With the Series 28 seasons coming to a close soon, players have been waiting with anticipation to see what series 29 of Forza Horizon 4 will bring. Well, it seems they don’t have to wait for long, as Playground Games have dropped the Series 29 update a little early.

With the upcoming launch of Xbox Series X and S, Playground Games have been busy optimizing Forza Horizon 4 for the new consoles. As part of that preparation, they’ve dropped the update download for Series 29 earlier than usual, and fans have been going wild.

The reason for all this pandemonium is the inclusion of not one, not two, but three all-new cars for the Series.

Unlike the giant trucks that were the ‘star’ cars of Series 28, the new arrivals this time are generally well-received, being far less ‘niche’ than the previously released vehicles.

Series 29 update for FH4

Three fresh cars have been confirmed for Forza Horizon 4, and it looks like fans are going to be going crazy for them once they drop.

The new cars for series 29 are:

Singer DLS Porsche – Teased in a Tweet by the official Forza Horizon account, this ‘reimagined’ Porsche 911 is undoubtedly the ‘star’ car of the upcoming series. Mercedes-AMG ‘Hammer’ Coupé – A brutish, powerful coupé for fans of Mercedes’ tuning arm AMG. BMW 850CSi – One of the most gorgeous BMWs ever built, the car makes a welcome return to the Forza franchise.

How to get these cars in Forza Horizon 4

While the cars are ‘in-game’ thanks to the early Series 29 update in Forza Horizon 4, they are not yet playable. However, we do get a clue as to how players will be able to earn the cars, thanks to the ‘Horizon Promo’ feature.

By selecting the cars in Horizon Promo/Car collection (via the ‘cars’ tab on the pause menu) we get a hint at how the cars will be available to us.

For each new car above, the message is the same: “This is a hard-to-find car. It may appear as a reward in Season Events, Festival Playlist, or Forzathon Shop.”

So, while we don’t have the exact challenges yet, it is all-but-confirmed that the cars will be prizes for either season completion or challenges in Series 29.

We’ll bring you more updates as we have them on these exciting new rides in Forza Horizon 4.