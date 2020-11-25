Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn update: BMW 850CSi, prizes, Forzathon - Dexerto

Since the update for Series 29 of Forza Horizon 4 dropped, players have been going mad over the all-new Singer DLS. Well, now they will be able to get the next new car on the list, along with a host of other awesome prizes thanks to the autumn update.

Series 29 sees the inclusion of all-new vehicles and challenges for players of Forza Horizon 4. Split across the usual four-season cycle, the autumn season of series 29 sees a heavy focus on sports cars, along with the chance to pick up the all-new BMW 850CSi.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn update cars

Players will be happy to see that the new BMW 850CSi is available for the first time, as a reward for reaching 50% completion of this weeks’ festival playlist. While there aren’t as many new or rare cars available for this season, there are still plenty of prizes to get players coming back time and again to the open-world racer.

Autumn season completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Name Car rarity/traits 50% Completion 1995 BMW 850CSi New, Rare, Hard-to-find 80% Completion 2011 HSV GTS Rare, Hard-to-find

Autumn season challenge cars

Event Name Event Type Car Reward Car Rarity/Traits Fast or last The Trial 2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa Legendary, Hard-to-find Autumn Games Seasonal Playground Games 2014 Maserati Ghilbi S Q4 Rare, Hard-to-find Concrete Jungle Season Event 2018 Renault Megane R.S. Rare, Hard-to-find Street Cred Season Event 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO Legendary, Autoshow Car City Slicker Season Event 1970 AMC Rebel ‘The Machine’ Rare, Hard-to-find

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn events – rewards

Alongside the usual plethora of cars available as prizes, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other exciting rewards during the autumn update for Series 29.

Event Name Event Type Reward #scotlandthebrave Photo Challenge Super Wheelspin Rail Yard Ramp Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap) Super Wheelspin Old Town Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign) Super Wheelspin Forest Green Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn Forzathon

Autumn sees the Forzathon event center around the ‘Modern Sports Car’ category of vehicles. With plenty of eligible cars to choose from in the Autoshow, this is one of the most accessible Forzathons we’ve seen for a long time.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but are subject to their own individual time limits.

Series 29 Autumn weekly Forzathon challenges

Here is a complete list of the Series 29 Autumn Forzathon challenges, along with how to complete them. Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.

Weekly Challenge Name Challenge Requirements Chapter 1 – Purse strings Own and drive any vehicle from the ‘Modern Sports Car’ category. Chapter 2 – Wind in your sails Clock 3 stars at the Moorhead Wind Farm speed trap in your modern sports car Chapter 3 – Are you a wizard? Earn an air skill and a pass skill at the same time to make an ‘airbourne pass’ skill in your modern sports car. Chapter 4 – Paddock pass Achieve 2 podium finishes in Road Racing events while driving your modern sports car

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge will earn players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements #1 Adrenaline Rush Earn 1 Great Speed skill #2 Slipstreaming Earn 2 Ultimate Drafting skills #3 Shake N’ Bake Earn 2 Slingshot skills #4 Chicken Dinner Win a Road Sprint event #5 Jackpot Earn a total 250,000 skill score #6 Danger is my middle name Earn 3 stars in total from danger signs #7 Git Gud Son Win a Drag Strip event

Series 29 Autumn Forzathon Shop

We’re still waiting for the exact details of the Autumn Forzathon shop to be announced, though since there is a heavy emphasis on Maserati cars in the prize list, we can probably expect an Italian theme in the shop, too. We’ll update this article once we know more, so be sure to check back.