Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn update: BMW 850CSi, prizes, Forzathon - Dexerto

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn update: BMW 850CSi, prizes, Forzathon

Published: 25/Nov/2020 10:28

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Series 29 Autumn

Forza Horizon

Since the update for Series 29 of Forza Horizon 4 dropped, players have been going mad over the all-new Singer DLS. Well, now they will be able to get the next new car on the list, along with a host of other awesome prizes thanks to the autumn update.

Series 29 sees the inclusion of all-new vehicles and challenges for players of Forza Horizon 4. Split across the usual four-season cycle, the autumn season of series 29 sees a heavy focus on sports cars, along with the chance to pick up the all-new BMW 850CSi.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn update cars

Players will be happy to see that the new BMW 850CSi is available for the first time, as a reward for reaching 50% completion of this weeks’ festival playlist. While there aren’t as many new or rare cars available for this season, there are still plenty of prizes to get players coming back time and again to the open-world racer.

Horizon 4 850CSi
YouTube: iSamTaylor
The all-new BMW 850CSi looks set to be a fan favorite.

Autumn season completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Name Car rarity/traits
50% Completion 1995 BMW 850CSi New, Rare, Hard-to-find
80% Completion 2011 HSV GTS Rare, Hard-to-find

Autumn season challenge cars

Event Name Event Type Car Reward Car Rarity/Traits
Fast or last The Trial 2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa Legendary, Hard-to-find
Autumn Games Seasonal Playground Games 2014 Maserati Ghilbi S Q4 Rare, Hard-to-find
Concrete Jungle Season Event 2018 Renault Megane R.S. Rare, Hard-to-find
Street Cred Season Event 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO Legendary, Autoshow Car
City Slicker Season Event 1970 AMC Rebel ‘The Machine’ Rare, Hard-to-find

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn events – rewards

Alongside the usual plethora of cars available as prizes, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other exciting rewards during the autumn update for Series 29.

Event Name Event Type Reward
#scotlandthebrave Photo Challenge Super Wheelspin
Rail Yard Ramp Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap) Super Wheelspin
Old Town Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign) Super Wheelspin
Forest Green Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn Forzathon

Lotus Forza Horizon 4This season’s Forzathon centers around the Modern Sports Car category.

Autumn sees the Forzathon event center around the ‘Modern Sports Car’ category of vehicles. With plenty of eligible cars to choose from in the Autoshow, this is one of the most accessible Forzathons we’ve seen for a long time.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but are subject to their own individual time limits.

Series 29 Autumn weekly Forzathon challenges

Here is a complete list of the Series 29 Autumn Forzathon challenges, along with how to complete them. Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.

Weekly Challenge Name Challenge Requirements
Chapter 1 – Purse strings Own and drive any vehicle from the ‘Modern Sports Car’ category.
Chapter 2 – Wind in your sails Clock 3 stars at the Moorhead Wind Farm speed trap in your modern sports car
Chapter 3 – Are you a wizard? Earn an air skill and a pass skill at the same time to make an ‘airbourne pass’ skill in your modern sports car.
Chapter 4 – Paddock pass Achieve 2 podium finishes in Road Racing events while driving your modern sports car

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Autumn daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge will earn players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements
#1 Adrenaline Rush Earn 1 Great Speed skill
#2 Slipstreaming Earn 2 Ultimate Drafting skills
#3 Shake N’ Bake Earn 2 Slingshot skills
#4 Chicken Dinner Win a Road Sprint event
#5 Jackpot Earn a total 250,000 skill score
#6 Danger is my middle name Earn 3 stars in total from danger signs
#7 Git Gud Son Win a Drag Strip event

Series 29 Autumn Forzathon Shop

We’re still waiting for the exact details of the Autumn Forzathon shop to be announced, though since there is a heavy emphasis on Maserati cars in the prize list, we can probably expect an Italian theme in the shop, too. We’ll update this article once we know more, so be sure to check back.

Forza

Terrible Forza Motorsport glitch ruins races and sends cars into ‘space’

Published: 20/Nov/2020 15:53

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Motorsport space glitch
Reddit: U/Archangel_Matthias

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport still enjoys a cult following years after its initial release date. With the promise of a new game on the horizon, players are still finding unusual glitches in the current release, often with hilarious results.

Online matches on both Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 4 are often criticized for their eccentric players and connection issues.

Well, it seems those aforementioned issues surfaced once again for this Redditor. While happily racing in an online lobby, a strange glitch caused them to be launched ‘into space’ temporarily, ruining the race.

Forza Motorsport car flying
Reddit: U/Archangel_Matthias
The car did a number of rolls in mid-air after the glitch.

Forza Motorsport online multiplayer glitch

Initially, the clip below seems like a perfectly normal race. In fact, it’s much more civilized than many online races on any of the Forza games than we’ve ever seen.

However, that soon changed when what can only be described as a catastrophic glitch ruined the race for Redditor u/Archangel_Matthais.

While taking a corner at low speed, a car can be seen flying past on the right-hand-side of the video. At first the car appears to smash into the track barrier, but it is clear that it is glitching heavily.

It then seems as if the car ‘bounces’ off the barrier, and then cuts through the players’ car.

Briefly joined a space program from r/forza

This unusual glitch has the effect of throwing the player’s car into the air as if it was on a giant rocket ship. Not only that, but it does a number of flips while in mid-air, before crashing back down to earth.

Thankfully, the player saw the funny side of the situation. Posting to R/Forza on Reddit, they said they “briefly joined a space program” due to the glitch.

Although it is unclear what exactly caused the glitch, it was probably a combination of bad internet connections, high ping, and good old-fashioned bugs. Whatever the case, it made for a hilarious reason for losing a race.