Crazy Forza Horizon 5 glitch is turning cars into uncontrollable lowriders

A Forza Horizon 5 glitch lets players get a peek of how vehicles would look as a lowrider and the bug can even be spammed to break cars out of the garage.

There are dozens of ways to customize your car in FH5 but not many that lower the vehicle to the ground. That could be why some people are appreciating the bug that looks as if they’ve equipped air suspensions to give it a lower profile.

Horizon 5 has been lauded for the incredible amount of freedom it gives to its players, which could be why some players are now asking for the glitch to be a full-fledged feature.

Though it might be a little while before Playground Games gives in to requests, Forza players are having a laugh recreating the glitch for themselves.

Forza Horizon 5 lowrider glitch

The FH5 bug plays on the pop-in animation for a car when a part gets switched out. When quickly flipping through different suspensions, you’ll start to notice that the car gets inches lower to the ground.

Doing this over and over again makes the effect even more apparent and it even makes the car creep forward a little bit.

Redditor ‘KuhMuhOinkQuack’ showed the glitch on a 1956 Ford F-100, motorheads’ longtime favorite pickup to bring down with air suspensions.

As the car inches forward, players can even make it bug out of the entire garage to make it freely float above the game’s generic landscape when in Garage mode.

Longtime Forza fans were quick to point out that this bug has a long history in the game, as a similar glitch has been known to exist since FH2. A bug like this might be an easy fix for the devs, but it’s also harmless enough to leave it in.

With enough time and attention to the bug, hopefully, Playground Games could consider one-day introducing lowrider customization options without having to use a Forza Horizon 5 bug.