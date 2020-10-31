 Classic wheelie tune is turning Forza Horizon 4 cars into Beyblades - Dexerto
Classic wheelie tune is turning Forza Horizon 4 cars into Beyblades

Published: 31/Oct/2020 21:35

by Alan Bernal
Capable_Beyond via Reddit

A classic trick in Forza Horizon 4 lets players prop their car on two wheels, giving motorists the ability to make them rotate on their bumpers for Beyblade-like topspins.

By tuning your vehicles so that its wide tires catch on the tarmac in Forza, players can get a pretty jarring wheelie that could only be said to experiment with in a video game. It takes a bit of practice, but once you get the hang of it you’ll be doing donuts with only one pair of wheels in no time.

Just note, there isn’t much of a practical application to the trick, if at all. But just like racing a Ferrari on the same track as a Volkswagen Golf, Forza is all about making drivers’ wildest dreams come true.

To pull off the reverse wheelie, there’s going to be trial and error runs as you redistribute weight to the front of the car while changing everything from the gearing to the differentials in the Tune settings.

Beyblade in Forza?!?!? from ForzaHorizon

Reverse Wheelie tune

Some of the best cars to perform the Reverse Wheelie are low, lightweight cars like the Volkswagen Golf or the Ford Fiesta that don’t take a lot of power to get them propped off the ground.

Make sure to install a 1.6L I4 Turbo Rally engine block in there and a stock Drivetrain while removing any unnecessary aeros like the rear wing or rear bumper.

Like mentioned before, you want wide tires. Something that won’t spin off the road but also won’t drag the car. So equip the 225 MM Front tires along with a smaller 185 MM Rear tires that will allow the back to lift.

Set drivetrain and ‘platform and handling’ parts to Race attachments, but the Spring and Dampers can be kept to Rally options.

As for the car’s Tune, while every car is going to require the slightest adjustments, try to have all the tire pressure in the front. Likewise, turn down the Final Drive gearing to around 2.2, max out the Front springs and empty the Rear springs, the front bump stiffness should be set to 10, the brake balance should slightly skew to the front, and braking force should sit at 150%.

Differentials on acceleration and deceleration should be at 100%, then find a drag strip to test out the configurations.

Now, to actually pull off the wheelie, it’s all about hitting 0-max while going in reverse. And if you want to do a regular wheelie, just mirror the settings and attachments and you’re off to the races, so to speak.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn update: Zenvo TSR, challenges, Forzathon

Published: 29/Oct/2020 15:30 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 15:34

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Update

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 has proven to be quite a lucrative update, with plenty of new cars and even new features on offer. With October 29 bringing about the move to autumn, players have a chance to get their hands on some legendary vehicles and more.

Forza Horizon 4 is still a firm fan favorite in spite of its age, with plenty of new vehicles and challenges available each week. For Series 28 autumn season, the legendary Zenvo TSR-S and Volkswagen I.D. R have taken their place as ‘star’ prizes for playlist completion.

Not only are there two legendary cars up for grabs, but a whole host of other rare, hard-to-find cars are available through the challenge playlist. There are also the usual super wheelspins up for grabs, along with a legendary piece of apparel too.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn cars

Fans of hard-to-find cars will be very happy to see two ‘hero’ cars as the playlist completion bonuses for the autumn season of series 28.

While neither of the cars are completely new to the game in the way the GMC Syclone was for Summer, both of the vehicles up for grabs are extremely hard to get in-game, and disappear almost instantly from the auction house.

Autumn season completion bonus cars

Completion percentage Car name Car rarity / traits
50% season completion Zenvo TSR-S Legendary, hard-to-find
80% season completion #94 Volkswagen I.D. R Legendary, hard-to-find

Autumn season challenge cars

Event name Event type Car reward Car rarity / traits
Getting Gnarly The Trial 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE Common, hard-to-find
Autumn Games Seasonal playground 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 Forza Edition Forza Edition, wheelspin car
Hyperspace Express Season event 2018 Italdesign Zerouno Epic, hard-to-find
One Of Us Season event 1974 Toyota Corolla SR5 Rare, hard-to-find
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn DriveSeries 28 Autumn season has plenty of cars and prizes on offer.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards

Autumn also brings several new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. Along with the cars above, there are also several other prizes on offer.

Event name Event type Reward
#MiniMountain Photo challenge Super Wheelspin
Forest Sprite Showcase remix Super Wheelspin
Sylvan Hollow Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed trap) Super Wheelspin
Reservoir Ridge Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger sign) Super Wheelspin
The Orchards Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin
Tourist Trap Season event [Legendary] Classic race helmet

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Forzathon

Forzathon for the autumn season is centered around the theme “Executive Saloons” and features a number of challenges for drivers of either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4 saloons.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn RS4Series 28 Autumn Forzathon revolves around the 2006 Audi RS4 and the 2005 BMW M3.

Series 28 Autumn weekly challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Weekly challenge name Challenge requirements
Chapter 1 – Executive Saloons Own and drive either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.
Chapter 2 – A Step Ahead Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
Chapter 3 – Track Day Win three Road Series events in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
Chapter 4 – Impressive Performance Earn drift or pass skills to collect 3 Showoff Skill combos in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.

Series 28 autumn daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Daily Challenge Name Challenge Requirements
#1 Stars And Garters Earn 1 star or better at any Speed Trap
#2 Slick Performance Win a Road Circuit event
#3 Gotta Go Fast Earn 3 Speed Skills
#4 Go-Faster Stripes Earn 1 Ultimate Speed Skill
#5 Get Rekt Earn 1 Wreckage Skill
#6 Eye of the Storm Earn 3 Great Drafting Skills
#7 Massive Damage Earn 2 Awesome Wreckage Skills

Series 28 Autumn Festival Playlist rewards

The Autumn season of Series 28 also sees the first time a Backstage Pass is offered as a prize.

Festival Playlist Completion Reward
50% Horizon Backstage Pass
80% Toyota Trueno (AE86)

Series 28 Autumn Forzathon Shop

For series 28 Autumn season, there are a number of items up for grabs in the Forzathon shop. Here, you can get rare, sought-after items in return for Forzathon points.

Forzathon Shop Item Price (Forzathon Points)
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera (Epic car) 600fp
1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Forza Edition (Forza) 350fp
Super Wheelspin 150fp
Pumpkin Hat (Legendary clothing) 75fp
Skeleton Morph Suit (Legendary clothing) 75fp
Wheelspin 40fp