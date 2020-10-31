Classic wheelie tune is turning Forza Horizon 4 cars into Beyblades - Dexerto

A classic trick in Forza Horizon 4 lets players prop their car on two wheels, giving motorists the ability to make them rotate on their bumpers for Beyblade-like topspins.

By tuning your vehicles so that its wide tires catch on the tarmac in Forza, players can get a pretty jarring wheelie that could only be said to experiment with in a video game. It takes a bit of practice, but once you get the hang of it you’ll be doing donuts with only one pair of wheels in no time.

Just note, there isn’t much of a practical application to the trick, if at all. But just like racing a Ferrari on the same track as a Volkswagen Golf, Forza is all about making drivers’ wildest dreams come true.

To pull off the reverse wheelie, there’s going to be trial and error runs as you redistribute weight to the front of the car while changing everything from the gearing to the differentials in the Tune settings.

Reverse Wheelie tune

Some of the best cars to perform the Reverse Wheelie are low, lightweight cars like the Volkswagen Golf or the Ford Fiesta that don’t take a lot of power to get them propped off the ground.

Make sure to install a 1.6L I4 Turbo Rally engine block in there and a stock Drivetrain while removing any unnecessary aeros like the rear wing or rear bumper.

Like mentioned before, you want wide tires. Something that won’t spin off the road but also won’t drag the car. So equip the 225 MM Front tires along with a smaller 185 MM Rear tires that will allow the back to lift.

Set drivetrain and ‘platform and handling’ parts to Race attachments, but the Spring and Dampers can be kept to Rally options.

As for the car’s Tune, while every car is going to require the slightest adjustments, try to have all the tire pressure in the front. Likewise, turn down the Final Drive gearing to around 2.2, max out the Front springs and empty the Rear springs, the front bump stiffness should be set to 10, the brake balance should slightly skew to the front, and braking force should sit at 150%.

Read more: Simple Forza Horizon 4 trick lets the Peel P50 go over 300mph

Differentials on acceleration and deceleration should be at 100%, then find a drag strip to test out the configurations.

Now, to actually pull off the wheelie, it’s all about hitting 0-max while going in reverse. And if you want to do a regular wheelie, just mirror the settings and attachments and you’re off to the races, so to speak.