Best Forza Motorsport PC settings for FPS, graphics, visibility, more

Racing games offer some of the most impressive visuals and Forza Motorsport is no exception. To get the most out of its fantastic graphics you’ll need the right settings and we’ve got you covered. These are the best Forza Motorsport PC settings to maximize FPS, graphics & visibility.

For the most part, Forza Motorsport has proven itself already to be a solid PC port providing respectable performance across a wide range of suitable hardware. Although the locked frame rate in multiplayer hasn’t been received well.

Equally, some users have reported that performance can dip with weaker processors with the racing game being CPU-heavy. Even so, With the right settings, it’s not too difficult to get Forza running well and have the best racing experience possible.

With that said here are our recommended PC settings to get the most out of Forza Motorsport.

Forza Motorsport PC system requirements

These are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Forza Motorsport as revealed by developer Turn 10 Studios:

PC Hardware Minimum Specs Recommended Specs OS Windows 10 or higher Windows 10 or higher Processor (CPU) Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel i5-11600k or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory (RAM) 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics (GPU) Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT Nvidia RTX 2080 TI or AMD RX 6800 XT Network Broadband Internet connection Broadband Internet connection Storage 130 GB available space 130 GB available space Misc. SSD Required SSD Required

Forza Motorsport best settings on PC – Display settings

The following display settings are the recommended choices for players using hardware comparable to or greater than Forza Motorsport’s recommended specs:

Basic Video

AMD FSR 2.0: Performance Mode

Performance Mode Nvidia DLSS: Ultra Quality (DLAA) if 1080p OR Quality if 1440p+

Advanced Video

Dynamic render quality: High

High Performance target: Unlocked

Unlocked Resolution scale: 100%

100% Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Raytracing quality: Off for performance OR Car reflections + RTAO for visual fidelity

Off for performance OR Car reflections + RTAO for visual fidelity RTAO Quality: Low

Low Shadow quality: High

High Cubemap reflection quality: Low

Low Car model quality: High

High Car livery quality: High

High Windshield reflection quality: High

High Mirror quality: Medium

Medium Track texture quality: High

High Particle effects quality: Medium

Medium Motion blue quality: Personal preference

Personal preference Lens flare quality: Personal preference

Forza Motorsport settings for low-end systems

While the above options are great for mid to high-end PCs they may not provide the desired performance on weaker machines. For players using older hardware, these are the best display settings:

Basic Video

AMD FSR 2.0: Performance Mode

Performance Mode Nvidia DLSS: Ultra Quality (DLAA) if 1080p OR Quality if 1440p+

Advanced Video

Dynamic render quality: Medium

Medium Performance target: Unlocked or 60 FPS if necessary

Unlocked or 60 FPS if necessary Resolution scale: 100%

100% Anisotropic filtering: 8x

8x Raytracing quality: Off

Off RTAO Quality: Low

Low Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cubemap reflection quality: Low

Low Car model quality: Medium

Medium Car livery quality: High

High Windshield reflection quality: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: Medium

Medium Track texture quality: Medium

Medium Particle effects quality: Low

Low Motion blue quality: Personal preference

Personal preference Lens flare quality: Personal preference

