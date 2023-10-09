GamingForza

Best Forza Motorsport PC settings for FPS, graphics, visibility, more

Classic Maserati racing around Maple Valley in Forza Motorsport.

Racing games offer some of the most impressive visuals and Forza Motorsport is no exception. To get the most out of its fantastic graphics you’ll need the right settings and we’ve got you covered. These are the best Forza Motorsport PC settings to maximize FPS, graphics & visibility.

For the most part, Forza Motorsport has proven itself already to be a solid PC port providing respectable performance across a wide range of suitable hardware. Although the locked frame rate in multiplayer hasn’t been received well.

Equally, some users have reported that performance can dip with weaker processors with the racing game being CPU-heavy. Even so, With the right settings, it’s not too difficult to get Forza running well and have the best racing experience possible.

With that said here are our recommended PC settings to get the most out of Forza Motorsport.

Forza Motorsport PC system requirements

These are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Forza Motorsport as revealed by developer Turn 10 Studios:

PC HardwareMinimum SpecsRecommended Specs
OSWindows 10 or higherWindows 10 or higher
Processor (CPU)Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600Intel i5-11600k or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Memory (RAM)8 GB RAM16 GB RAM
Graphics (GPU)Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XTNvidia RTX 2080 TI or AMD RX 6800 XT
NetworkBroadband Internet connectionBroadband Internet connection
Storage130 GB available space130 GB available space
Misc.SSD RequiredSSD Required
Forza Motorsport V8 Supercars racing each other around circuit.Xbox Game Studios

Forza Motorsport best settings on PC – Display settings

The following display settings are the recommended choices for players using hardware comparable to or greater than Forza Motorsport’s recommended specs:

Basic Video

  • AMD FSR 2.0: Performance Mode
  • Nvidia DLSS: Ultra Quality (DLAA) if 1080p OR Quality if 1440p+

Advanced Video

  • Dynamic render quality: High
  • Performance target: Unlocked
  • Resolution scale: 100%
  • Anisotropic filtering: 16x
  • Raytracing quality: Off for performance OR Car reflections + RTAO for visual fidelity
  • RTAO Quality: Low
  • Shadow quality: High
  • Cubemap reflection quality: Low
  • Car model quality: High
  • Car livery quality: High
  • Windshield reflection quality: High
  • Mirror quality: Medium
  • Track texture quality: High
  • Particle effects quality: Medium
  • Motion blue quality: Personal preference
  • Lens flare quality: Personal preference
Classic sports cars racing each other in Forza Motorsport.Xbox Game Studios

Forza Motorsport settings for low-end systems

While the above options are great for mid to high-end PCs they may not provide the desired performance on weaker machines. For players using older hardware, these are the best display settings:

Basic Video

  • AMD FSR 2.0: Performance Mode
  • Nvidia DLSS: Ultra Quality (DLAA) if 1080p OR Quality if 1440p+

Advanced Video

  • Dynamic render quality: Medium
  • Performance target: Unlocked or 60 FPS if necessary
  • Resolution scale: 100%
  • Anisotropic filtering: 8x
  • Raytracing quality: Off
  • RTAO Quality: Low
  • Shadow quality: Medium
  • Cubemap reflection quality: Low
  • Car model quality: Medium
  • Car livery quality: High
  • Windshield reflection quality: Medium
  • Mirror quality: Medium
  • Track texture quality: Medium
  • Particle effects quality: Low
  • Motion blue quality: Personal preference
  • Lens flare quality: Personal preference

