Forza Monthly reveals new Motorsport features that have players divided

The Forza Motorsport team delved into new features that will be in the title’s career mode. However, several of the additions have racing fans divided.

This past week, Turn 10 Studios and Microsoft revealed the release date and several new cars that will be in the new Forza Motorsport.

Two days later, the title’s lead creative director gave racing fans new details on the Builders Cup, the mode that will make up Motorsport’s single-player career mode.

But, some of the new additions have sparked concerns that the new single-player mode will make things just a bit too complex.

June Forza Monthly reveals interesting features for Motorsport

On June 13, Turn 10 Studios and Forza Motorsport creative director Chris Ezaki sat down with the Forza Monthly team for a deep dive into the game’s new single-player mode. It will be entitled Builders Cup, and will feature a plethora of series and events that will shift and evolve as new cars and race tracks are added into the title.

Ezaki stated during the Monthly that for Motorsport, players will be able to select a car in each series, build it up, and take it to victory in what amounts to an RPG-like progression system. Drivers can participate in practice sessions and gain XP and increase car levels in real time and unlock parts for cars in events.

There are some points of contention, however, from the Forza community with regards to the features in Motorsport. One is that upgrades for cars must be earned and require car points to install, a change that has members of the online community concerned that it will hinder creativity for vehicle customization.

Then, there’s the issue of constant online connectivity. An online connection is required in order to earn points and parts needed for car upgrades. This has become a recurring theme in newer titles, as many sports titles in recent years like MLB The Show have required an connection to online servers in order to upgrade in single-player career mode.

There are some, however, that seem to be fine with Forza’s decisions. Some applaud the developers’ decisions to opt against microtransactions aside from the title’s DLC packs and the new car progression system.

This included some digs at Gran Turismo 7, Sony’s latest game in the seminal racing franchise and a game that, while positively received, got some backlash for how it implemented microtransactions.

Forza Motorsport will be released worldwide this coming October for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.