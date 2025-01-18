XXXTentacion set to get Fortnite tribute like Juice WRLD

Rapper Ski Mask the Slump God has claimed that an XXXTentacion and Fortnite collab is in the works that won’t just include the leaked emote.

On January 17, leaker HYPEX shared in-game footage of an XXXTentacion x Fortnite Icon Emote.

Labeled ‘Look at Me,’ the presumably unfinished emote samples an X song of the same name, which was his debut commercial track in 2015. The emote features characters with their arms crossed over their heads to mimic one of the late rapper’s iconic poses.

Epic hasn’t formally announced an XXXTentacion collab, so there’s no concrete word on when exactly the content will arrive in-game. But now there’s reason to believe that whatever the company has planned will involve much more than an Icon Emote.

An XXXTentacion x Fortnite collab is reportedly in the works

Initially spotted by Ddman_12 (via HYPEX), X’s former collaborator Ski Mask the Slump God claimed on a January 17 stream that there is more to the Fortnite crossover than just the leaked emote.

The rapper told fans the following, “Yeah, I’ve seen the X emote with the ‘Look at Me’ song. Pretty crazy. I mean, they’ve got a whole thing planned. I don’t know when exactly but Fortnite and John Cunningham (X’s Producer) got some sh** cooking up with Cleo (X’s mother), I think.”

At the time of writing, it is unclear what else Epic Games may have in store for a potential Fortnite and XXXTentacion collaboration should Ski Mask’s claims prove accurate.

X was known to be an avid gamer and Fortnite player, so Epic pursuing such a crossover won’t come as a surprise to many, especially after the company successfully launched a collab honoring another deceased artist, Juice WRLD, in November 2024.

Notably, the Juice WRLD content arrived during a collab that featured other hip-hop artists, namely Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice.