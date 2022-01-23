xQc’s return to Fortnite ends with stream sniper-induced rage-quit

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s return to Fortnite ended in chaos after he rage-quit due to stream-snipers constantly ruining his games, telling fans that it felt like he was playing Call of Duty Zombies.

xQc is no stranger to encountering stream-snipers in his games. It’s something he’s vented about many times before. He’s even come up with some creative ways to deal with them, although it doesn’t always work.

However, a series of encounters with stream-snipers during his Fortnite return proved too much for him to bear. After persisting for a while, he was eventually left with no choice but to rage-quit the game, claiming it was no longer fun.

Advertisement

“I can’t even play the game. I can’t even do anything,” said xQc as he slowly spiralled. “You’re using a dogsh*t advantage of knowing where I’m at and knowing what I’m doing. It’s all against one. How is that being competitive? You’re just a cringelord.”

He kept playing despite his frustration, but it only got worse. “This is getting annoying. This is how it is these days. I play one multiplayer game online, and it becomes a stream sniper fest. I can’t play anything properly.”

Still, he wasn’t ready to call it quits. He came up with a solution. “I need to land in areas that have enough bullets to kill everybody. I have to kill all of them otherwise I won’t survive. Literally, I have to kill eighty of them.”

Advertisement

Read More: xQc slams viewer complaining over react streams

But unfortunately, it was too much for the juicer-warlord to handle. “I’m playing Call of Duty Zombies,” he yelled while rage-quitting from the game. “I’m done with this. I’m done. That was the last game. I’m over it.”

It’s not the first time xQc’s experience on Fortnite has been ruined by stream-snipers. It happened in December 2020 and June 2021. It’s also happened in other battle royale games like Call of Duty Warzone, too.

Read More: xQc blasts Riot for removing classic League features

It might be a while until we see xQc hop on Fortnite again. However, when he does, he’ll almost certainly need to deal with stream-snipers again.