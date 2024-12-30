xQc calls out Fortnite for giving Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed “special treatment”

Twitch streamer xQc has criticized Epic Games for what he called an “L move,” by giving fellow streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed “special treatment” for their Fortnite marathon stream.

Just after Christmas, Kai and Speed announced they would be collaborating for a Fortnite marathon, committing to playing non-stop until they won a game.

An obvious problem cropped up, however, as due to their popularity, stream snipers were an inevitability. Stream sniping occurs when viewers target a streamer in-game, by knowing their location on the map as it is broadcasted live.

To help mitigate this issue, Epic Games provided the two streaming stars accounts with the power to have any stream sniper instantly banned, just by filing a report.

xQc calls out “special treatment” for Kai and Speed

Upon seeing this information on X/Twitter, xQc admonished Epic Games for the move.

“I think that’s brain-dead,” he declared. “F**k all of them for doing that. That’s an L, L Epic Games. If you give special treatment, give it to everybody. Everybody’s as valuable.”

Responding to chat messages calling him jealous, xQc explained, “I’m not jealous, it’s not about jealousy. It’s an L. You either fix the game, fix your sh*t, or you help everybody, or you help no one.”

His take certainly divided opinion.

“If y’all understood the amount of stream sniping this guy used to go through, you’d see where he’s coming from,” one fan wrote in response.

Others said Kai and Speed should use a stream delay, as most streamers who want to avoid snipers are forced to do: “Put a delay and call it a day, or give the benefit to everyone. No one is special, including these two.”

Others, however, felt the ‘special treatment’ was warranted. “If they played with stream snipers they’re never ending [the marathon],” a fan said.

“He’s wrong because they are the two biggest streamers in the world playing in partnership with Fortnite one of the biggest games ever so it’s expected for people to stream snipe,” another argued.

Kai and Speed eventually completed the challenge after 57 hours, and 206 losses, before finally getting a win in their 207th match.

It came down to the wire and Kai was knocked in the final 2v1, but Speed managed to clutch up in the 1v1 gunfight against the final opponent, finally allowing the duo to end their streams.

xQc and Kai Cenat had a short-lived feud earlier in December, where they both flexed their wealth on each other, but later squashed their beef.