Will Pokimane's Fortnite emote be back in the Item Shop? Leakers hint at Season 6 return - Dexerto

According to a reliable leaker on Twitter, Pokimane’s Fortnite emote might be making a comeback during Chapter 2, Season 6 after being absent from the game for over a year’s time. Here’s what we know so far.

While most Fortnite cosmetics come and go from the store on a regular basis, there are some outfits and items that have appeared once or twice, only to never appear in the item shop again. The most notable example of this is the Travis Scott skin, which was made available in the item shop one time in late-April 2020 and hasn’t been seen since.

Another example of this is the emote called Poki, which is a dance based on the popular Twitch streamer Pokimane. In early 2020, the emote was added to the Fortnite Item Shop, and it hasn’t been back since then. If a leaker is to be believed, however, the emote might be making a glorious return in the near future.

Leaker teases return of the Poki emote in Fortnite Season 6

The Poki emote got a updated item shop asset. Meaning it should return soon! pic.twitter.com/jR6TSsKRjE — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) March 30, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker FNInformation over on Twitter, the Poki emote has gotten its shop asset updated. Generally speaking, this means that the item has been changed to fit the current store API. Whenever this happens, it usually means that the item will be released within the next few days – maybe even the same day.

Of course, the only fact in this case is that the store asset was updated. Whether or not it comes to the game is another question entirely – however, considering the track record with updating item assets before releasing them, it seems to be a forgone conclusion that it’ll be back soon.

When will the Poki emote be back in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Of course, at the time of writing, we don’t know exactly when the emote will be added to the game, as it hasn’t even been officially announced yet. That being said, given how soon these skins usually come once they’ve been updated, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it return sometime within the next few days.

Unless things have changed since it’s last release, it’ll cost player 500 V-Bucks if they want to purchase it, since that was it’s price last time. Of course, if there’s any official information on the emote to share, we’ll update this article accordingly. Until then, however, keep it locked to Dexerto.