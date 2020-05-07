Wild Fortnite glitch is making players headless

Fortnite players are usually quick to call upon the Epic Games development team to fix bugs and glitches, but this new one might be so funny it could be worth keeping in the game.

As seasoned veterans of the battle royale title will know by now, bugs can – at times – ruin the experience. Whether it be broken challenges, bugged weapons or items, the word "fun" isn't usually used to describe them.

However, don't act too quickly and paint this new problem with the same brush. It might be the craziest thing that's been discovered in Season 2.

Advertisement

There's a wide selection of skins available in Fortnite, with some being purchasable and others available to unlock in challenge rewards.

Two of these outfits, however, have been seen to have some interesting issues. As seen in a clip from Reddit user iWumbo_23 below, when using two of this season's Battle Pass skins, they glitch into an A shape.

While this problem has been seen before, wait until you see what happens next – heads literally roll off.

Advertisement

In what appears to be a visual problem in-game, the player can still move around, but opponents see them as either headless or nearly headless – depending on where they move to. Any sudden jolts can cause serious problems.

Now, you might be wondering whether or not this bug stops others from being able to headshot you while you're running around. Although not confirmed, it's highly unlikely that this is the case – but do feel free to try it. That certainly would be an exploit, at that point.

At the time of writing, the bug hasn't been noted on Fortnite's official Trello board as something to be fixed soon.