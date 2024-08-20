Why the Fortnite Battle Pass is still worth it despite controversial exclusivity change

Despite Epic Games’ decision to end Battle Pass exclusivity, the Fortnite Battle Pass is still a “96% off” sale.

Epic Games announced that future Fortnite Battle Pass items might appear in the Item Shop in August 2024.

This move breaks a long-standing tradition where Battle Pass cosmetics – skins, backblings, and emotes – remained exclusive to their season.

Historically, if you missed a Battle Pass item, it was gone forever. Now, with an ever-expanding Item Shop, Epic even launched a dedicated website, making it easier than ever to purchase cosmetics without logging into Fortnite.

Despite the uproar, one math-savvy player crunched the numbers and concluded that the Battle Pass still offers tremendous value. They posted their process and results on Reddit.

“I did the calculations,” they shared. “Even without exclusivity, you’re getting nearly $250 worth of items for just 950 V-bucks.”

The player noted that this estimate doesn’t even account for items typically not sold individually, like loading screens and emoticons. “Even if these skins appear later, you’re essentially getting a 96% discount.”

This player’s analysis highlights another key point: the Battle Pass pays for itself over time. “You get 150% of your V-bucks back,” they explained. “For $9, you can keep getting every Battle Pass until Fortnite stops making them.”

This incredible value has many players undeterred by the change. One fan stated, “I get it for free every season. Even if the Battle Pass was full of garbage, I’d still buy it for the extra V-bucks.”

As a latecomer to Fortnite, I can’t help but feel a bit envious of those who snagged skins like Toona Fish or the classic Peely in past seasons. However, the new non-exclusivity system ensures no player feels left out moving forward.

You can grab current Chapter 5 Season 4 skins, like Gwenpool, War Machine, and Doom, for 950 V-bucks, or wait to pay 2000-2500 V-bucks for each in 18 months.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is in full swing, with new Marvel Easter Eggs and a leveling glitch that helps you maximize your Battle Pass EXP.

