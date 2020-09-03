Where to ride motorboats under bridges for Fortnite Week 2 challenges

The arrival of Fortnite’s fourth season has introduced more weekly tasks for players to complete. For one of Week 2's challenges, players will need to ride a motorboat under different colored Steel Bridges across the map, so here's everything you'll need to complete this task.

With the likes of Rifts and all the different vehicles that have previously been added to Fortnite, Epic Games is constantly introducing new ways for players to travel around the map.

Fortnite's previous seasons were heavily water-themed, with a flooded map in Season 3, and the new motorboats were the latest vehicles to get some shine.

Although much of the water has now been drained in-game, the latest batch of challenges, for Week 2, is still finding a use for the boats, requiring players to ride under three different colored steel bridges.

While this task seems fairly straightforward, it can still be a bit tricky if you don't know where to find these bridges. Here's what you'll need to do.

Where to ride a motorboat under steel bridges

First, you'll need to find a motorboat in Fortnite. Then, make your way towards one of the different colored steel bridges (see locations marked below). Once you make it to the bridge, simply drive straight under it to progress the challenge. You'll need to ride under three of the five bridges around the map to fully complete this task.

All Steel Bridge locations for Fortnite Week 2 challenge

It is worth noting that there are other wooden bridges around the Fortnite map that will not count towards your challenge progress when you ride a boat underneath them. Also, you do not have to complete all three bridges in one run, however, the ones on the northern side of the island are quite close together, if you want to give it a try.

Once you follow these steps you should be able to complete this challenge and will receive 25,000 XP as a reward for your efforts.