Fortnite: Where to raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Week 12 challenges are here, and in order to complete them all, players will be tasked with raiding an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle.

The final set of Fortnite Season 6’s weekly challenges have arrived, meaning players have one final chance to earn enough XP to max out their Battle Pass and unlock any remaining cosmetics – including those rare enlightened skin styles.

One of the quests involves raiding an artifact from two locations: Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle. This isn’t the first time players have been asked to locate artifacts in Fortnite Season 6, so don’t get it confused with those quests.

Below, we’ve put together some handy location maps so you know exactly where to go to find the artifacts and tick off this challenge, earning yourself a sweet 24,000 XP in the process.

Where to raid artifacts in Fortnite Season 6

There are a total of six artifacts to be found in this Week 12 quest, with three of them hidden at Stealthy Stronghold and three more hidden at Coral Castle. You’ll need to collect one from each location.

Here are the six locations where you can find artifacts in Fortnite Season 6:

In the ruins southeast of Stealthy Stronghold.

Tucked away inside a corner of ruins northeast of Stealthy Stronghold

Underneath the stairs to the west of Stealthy Stronghold.

On top of a big hill northeast of Coral Castle.

Underneath an archway north of Coral Castle.

Submerged underwater on the ground floor of the main building at Coral Castle.

Once you’ve found the artifacts, simply interact with them to collect them. We’re about to go into more detail about each artifact below, which should make completing this quest much easier.

Stealthy Stronghold artifact locations in Fortnite

The first artifact at Stealthy Stronghold can found inside the large ruins at the southeast of the POI. Head to the corner where the tree is poking out of the top, and the artifact will be directly in front of you.

Next up is the second artifact, which is tucked away inside a small corner of leftover ruins at the northeast of Stealthy Stronghold. Finally, the third artifact is located beneath the stairs in the ruins west of the POI.

Coral Castle artifact locations in Fortnite

The first artifact at Coral Castle can be found on top of a big hill northeast of the main central building – it’s hard to miss! Next up is the second artifact, which is underneath an archway at the north of Coral Castle.

Finally, you can find the third artifact on the ground floor of the big building at the center of Coral Castle. It’s submerged underwater, so it’s easy to miss if you don’t know where to look!

Players are wondering if these artifacts could have something to do with the future of Fortnite. With UFOs currently abducting people across the Island and Epic releasing a teaser hinting that ‘they’re coming’, it certainly seems Fortnite Season 7 will be alien-themed.

If you’re looking for more opportunities to earn XP before Chapter 2 Season 7 kicks off on June 8, check out our complete guide to all Fortnite Season 6 weekly challenges and our guide to the Spire Quests.