Where to plant saplings in Fortnite at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio

It’s time for some gardening, Fortnite fans, as one of this week’s Epic quests requires you to plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio.

The latest Invasion-themed season of Fortnite is well underway, and players are now tasked with completing Week 6’s challenges. With the Super Styles available to unlock in the Battle Pass, earning XP is more important than ever.

While many of Season 7’s weekly quests have revolved around our new alien friends and the characters that keep mysteriously disappearing (we miss you, Farmer Steel), this one seems relatively obscure in comparison.

Players will need to plant saplings at one of three different landmarks to earn 30,000 XP. We’re not sure why you need to plant them, but we’ve got a detailed guide below to help you tick off this quest in no time anyway.

Where to plant saplings in Fortnite

Here are the nine locations where you can plant saplings in Fortnite:

On a cliff edge surrounded by small tree stumps at Stumpy Ridge .

. In the grass beneath the cliff edge at Stumpy Ridge .

. Next to a fallen tree at Stumpy Ridge .

. Next to the blue port-a-loos at Fork Knight Food Truck .

. Up the hill behind the Fork Knight Food Truck .

. Directly behind the Fork Knight Food Truck .

. Next to a bush west of FN Radio .

. At the center of the hill west of FN Radio .

. On the east side of the hill west of FN Radio.

As you can see, there are three landmarks you can visit to plant saplings and complete this Fortnite weekly challenge. These are all unmarked locations on the Island, so we’ve circled them on the map above.

Below, you’ll find the location of each individual sapling at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, and FN Radio.

Fortnite sapling locations at Stumpy Ridge

Stumpy Ridge can be found on a hill as you follow the southeast road out of Weeping Woods.

The first sapling can be planted on the cliff edge surrounded by the small tree stumps that the landmark takes its name from. The other two saplings can be planted below the cliff, near some larger tree stumps.

Fortnite sapling locations at Fork Knife Food Truck

The Fork Knife Food Truck is located by the side of a main road north of Lazy Lake.

All three saplings at the Fork Knife Food Truck landmark can be found bunched together behind the food truck and the blue portable toilets, making it pretty easy to plant all of them in one go.

Fortnite sapling locations at FN Radio

FN Radio can be found east of Craggy Cliffs, just north of an IO Base.

Similar to the Fork Knife Food Truck, all three sapling planting locations at FN Radio are bunched close together. Simply go to the hill west of the Radio building and you’ll find them all in a row there.

You only need to plant three saplings to complete this weekly Epic quest, so you should be able to plant them all by visiting just one of the landmarks listed above.

If you’re still hunting for more ways to earn XP and level up that Battle Pass, check out our guide to all of the Fortnite Season 7 weekly challenges.

