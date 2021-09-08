Where to place Warning Signs in Fortnite Week 14

The final set of weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 has arrived, and one of the most time-consuming quests will require you to place Warning Signs at various locations.

Fortnite Season 7 is racing along to its epic conclusion. There’s a season-ending live event called Operation Sky Fire on the way, and Season 8 will kick off straight after, meaning most players are focused on the future right now.

But this is also the last chance for you to stock up on XP and max out your Battle Pass, so don’t forget about those weekly challenges! As well as sabotaging and finding the mole, one of the Week 14 quests asks you to place Warning Signs.

These Warning Signs are most likely foreshadowing Slone’s plan to take down the alien invaders and warn those living on the Island of the incoming explosive action. Here’s exactly where you need to place them.

Where to place Warning Signs in Fortnite

There are three Fortnite POIs you can visit to place Warning Signs in this Week 14 quest, but the best location is definitely Dirty Docks. Here are the four locations you can place Warning Signs:

Next to a forklift truck outside the northwest building. It’s the one with a jagged roof.

On the north side of the central steel building. There’s graffiti on the wall near it.

Near the wall of the parking lot at the center of Dirty Docks.

On the road poking out of the south of Dirty Docks, before all of the shipping containers.

We’ve also marked all four of those locations on the Dirty Docks map below.

You need to place a total of four Warning Signs to complete this quest, so you should be able to do it in one match if you visit Dirty Docks. Just be careful of any opponents also trying to earn some extra XP this way.

This quest can also be completed at Misty Meadows or Pleasant Park, but we recommend Dirty Docks as it’s out of the way and there are four locations to place signs, making it an easier destination.

