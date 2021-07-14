As the alien storyline of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 continues to unfold, players are now tasked with placing Prepper Supplies at Hayseed’s Farm to help prepare for ‘Doomsday’.

With a return to the old-school Battle Stars system, Fortnite players are more eager than ever to earn XP and unlock all the skins and cosmetics the Season 7 Battle Pass has to offer, so keeping on top of the weekly challenges is important.

One of the Week 6 Legendary quests is to place Prepper Supplies at Hayseed’s Farm. It’s a direct follow-on from the Week 4 quest that required players to collect a Doomsday Preppers Guide. We don’t know what it all means, but it seems ominous.

To make completing this challenge a breeze, we’ve put together a simple guide with a handy map of all the Prepper Supplies locations at Hayseed’s Farm below.

Fortnite Prepper Supplies locations

Here’s where to place Prepper Supplies at Hayseed’s Farm in Fortnite:

Behind the main farmhouse north of Hayseed’s Farm.

East of the corn fields next to the farmhouse.

Next to the bridge crossing over into Corny Complex.

On the beaten path leading down from the farmhouse.

Next to the curve in the main road southeast of Hayseed’s Farm.

Hayseed’s Farm is located northeast of Corny Complex, just over the river. It used to be called Steel Farm before Farmer Steel went missing at the start of Fortnite Season 7, so that might cause some initial confusion for longtime players.

Once you get here, there are five Prepper Supplies to be found, although you’ll only need to place one of them to complete the challenge. You’ll see them as blue holograms. Simply interact with one of them and the challenge will be complete.

What are Prepper Supplies in Fortnite?

Fortnite’s weekly challenges are usually just random tasks, but in Season 7, they’ve become far more story-based. Many of them have focused on aliens and the disappearance of characters like Farmer Steel and Agent Jones.

So while it’s currently unclear what the purpose of these Prepper Supplies is, it’s likely that something big is on the way. Clearly, the Island’s new characters like Doctor Slone feel the need to prepare for it by gathering supplies.

There have been rumors of an underground area being introduced at some point in Season 7, and Epic have teased that the map will undergo changes as the weeks progress. Could an underground safe bunker be in the works? We’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, if you’re searching for more ways to earn XP, make sure you check out our complete guide to Fortnite Season 7’s weekly challenges.