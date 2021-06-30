Where to place Fortnite missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

Characters are going missing left, right, and center in Fortnite Season 7, and it’s down to you to place Missing Person Signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows to help find them.

Ever since Epic Games announced the Invasion-themed Season 7, strange things have been happening. As well as a giant Mothership abducting players, several well-known NPCs like Agent Jones and Farmer Steel have disappeared.

In an effort to locate these much-loved characters, one of the Week 4 challenges asks players to place Missing Person Signs across two separate locations on the Fortnite map: Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows.

This works very similar to Week 3’s Welcome Sign challenge, meaning Epic will mark the larger locations on the map but won’t tell you where to place the signs. To help you out, we’ve put together two handy maps to find them in no time.

Missing Person Signs in Weeping Woods

Here’s where to place Missing Person Signs in Weeping Woods:

Outside the front entrance of the northern lodge.

Near the west entrance of the eastern lodge.

Near the east entrance of the same eastern lodge.

Outside the small shack hidden under trees next to the lake.

By the front of the shower block, near the RV Park.

Missing Person Signs in Misty Meadows

Here’s where to place Missing Person Signs in Misty Meadows:

Outside the kiosk at the northeast point of Misty Meadows.

Near the entrance to the blue hotel on the east side of Misty Meadows.

Outside the ‘Oink’ butcher’s shop on the east side of Misty Meadows.

At the bottom of the stairs on the west side of Misty Meadows.

Next to the bus stop at the western side of Misty Meadows.

You only need to place four Missing Person Signs to complete this Legendary quest, which means you don’t need to visit both locations as there are five possible places you can place signs at both Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows.

Once you’ve completed this challenge, you’ll earn yourself 30,000 XP to help you unlock more Battle Stars and purchase all the skins and cosmetics that the Season 7 Battle Pass has to offer.

