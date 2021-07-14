Where to place cow decoys in farms in Fortnite

How do you distract alien invaders from abducting players? Cow decoys, of course! That’s exactly what you’ll need to do to complete this Fortnite Season 7 weekly challenge.

With aliens taking over the Island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, it was only a matter of time before cows became a focal point. Following the debut of the chaotic Inflate-A-Bull item, players now need to place cow decoys for this Week 6 challenge.

Why, exactly? Well, Slone has figured out that the alien invaders are drawn to cows, and they can’t tell the difference between real ones and fake ones. As a result, this should be the perfect way to distract them – or draw them into a trap.

Advertisement

Completing these weekly Legendary challenges is the fastest way to earn XP, rack up Battle Stars, and unlock every skin and cosmetic that the Battle Pass has to offer – and this particular challenge will bag you a whopping 30,000 XP.

Where to place cow decoys in Fortnite

You can choose to visit either Corny Complex or Hayseed’s Farm (formerly Steel Farm) in order to place cow decoys.

There are seven at each location, and you’ll only need to place three to complete this weekly Fortnite challenge. Cow Decoys appear as blue holograms until you interact with them, so sometimes they can be easy to miss.

Read More: Where to find all Alien Artifacts in Fortnite

Both locations are right next to each other on the map, so this shouldn’t be too difficult. But to save you running around, we’ve put together two location maps that should help you earn that XP in no time.

Advertisement

Cow decoy locations at Corny Complex

Here’s where you can place cow decoys at Corny Complex:

In front of the main house at the north of Corny Complex.

Near two large silos northeast of Corny Complex.

Out the front of the large northwest barn.

Near the truck on the north side of the western crops.

Behind the shed on the south side of the western crops.

Just west of the medium-sized green barn southeast of Corny Complex.

Near the small yellow barn south of Corny Complex.

If you choose to visit Corny Complex to complete this challenge, remember to keep an eye out for IO Guards that patrol the area, as they may catch you off guard while you’re searching for cow decoys.

Cow decoy locations at Hayseed’s Farm

Here’s where you can place cow decoys at Hayseed’s Farm:

The east side of the cornfield found northeast of Hayseed’s Farm.

Just behind the farmhouse.

Down by the river, west of the farmhouse.

In front of the main farmhouse.

Near a few trees west of Hayseed’s Farm.

Next to a bush east of Hayseed’s Farm.

Near the curve in the main road southeast of Hayseed’s Farm.

We would recommend completing this challenge at Hayseed’s Farm for two reasons: the cow decoys are closer together here, and you won’t have to deal with the difficult IO Guards that appear at Corny Complex.

If you’re looking for more ways to earn XP and level up your Battle Pass, check out our complete guide to all weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.