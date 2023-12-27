Where to get Snowy Flopper in Fortnite

Want to catch some icy vibes and complete a quest using a Snowy Flopper? Here’s where you can get it in Fortnite Winterfest 2023.

Epic has finally given out every freebie for Fortnite’s Winterfest 2023, and the event is nearly over. After the update, the island from Chapter 5 Season 1 became covered in snow and several weapons and equipment were unvaulted.

Players are already upset about a few big changes, such as the controversial vaulting of the Icy Grappler and the fact that Winterfest 2023 didn’t include a winter lodge, even though three new modes were added throughout the season.

Either way, the last set of Winterfest quests including the one where players need to get a Snowy Flopper has been released by Epic.

Consumables like this can help players take advantage of exploits like increased sprint speed, which gives you icy feet, and pair it with a Grappler. Here’s how you can easily get your hands on a Snowy Flopper in Fortnite.

How to get a Snowy Flopper in Fortnite

Snowy Floppers can be found in nearly all the fishing spots and containers like Coolers and Ice Machines around the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 on the island. The fishing spots are denoted by the Fishing Rod Barrels in the map below where you can grab a rod and fish for the Snowy Flopper yourself.

Fortnite.GG Snowy Floppers can be found in containers and fishing spots around the island.

You can easily locate a fishing spot by following circular ripples in the water and reeling in your fishing rod. However, if you need a higher probability of Snowy Flopper spawn, head to the snow biome and fish inside the chilly water there.

You can also open the Ice Machines and Cooler boxes around the island as marked on the map above to find the consumable item. However, keep in mind before consuming one as it grants a small amount of health, but gives you icy feet which can make you slide around for a while.

So there you have it – how to get a Snowy Flopper in Fortnite. For more about Fortnite, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

