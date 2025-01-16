Fortnite’s futuristic Rail Gun weapon has returned to the game and here’s how to get it so you can beam your enemies.

Amid all the exciting Hatsune Miku additions from the latest update, Fortnite has just unvaulted one classic weapon with quite the interesting mechanic to spice things up in Chapter 6. If you often find yourself getting lasered out of nowhere lately, it’s all coming from the Rail Gun.

First introduced in Chapter 2, Season 7, the Rail Gun is a high-tech weapon that you can hold to charge up your shot before blasting it to your enemies. While it has received some damage nerfs, it is still viable if you know how to use it right and, of course, get your hands on it.

So, here’s how to get the Rail Gun for those wanting to try this weapon out.

How to get the Rail Gun in Fortnite

Players can find the Rail Gun in chests and floor loot inside buildings. As it doesn’t have a fixed spawn, you’ll have a higher chance of finding one by looting popular POIs across the map as these locations are usually filled with chests as opposed to random houses in the wild.

epic games / dexerto An Epic Rail Gun found in a chest in Flooded Frogs.

We’d recommend heading to Flooded Frogs, Masked Meadows, and Magic Mosses as these are also the best landing spots. The latter even has a hidden vault that can potentially give you some of the best weapons in the current chapter.

How to use the Rail Gun

The Rail Gun isn’t just your run-of-the-mill weapon. Not only is it able to burst enemies when you land your shots, but it’s also capable of piercing through builds, allowing you to catch people off guard.

epic games / dexerto The Rail Gun emits a bright red beam when it’s charging.

To use it, you can either wait until it’s fully charged to fire it or charge it for a small amount to fire it more often with the tradeoff of dealing less damage.

There’s a catch to this weapon though. When you’re charging the Rail Gun, it will emit a red beam that’s really visible to you and players nearby, notifying them that they’re getting targeted soon. For the best results, it’s best to use the gun while the enemies are distracted.

Rail Gun stats

As previously pointed out by leaker HYPEX, the gun has received some damage reduction from 90/95/99 to 85/90/95 for the Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities respectively. Though the only ones available in-game at the moment are the last two.

Below are the full details for the Rail Gun stats in the current chapter.

Rarity Epic Rail Gun Legendary Rail Gun Damage 90 95 Headshot Damage 180 190 Structure Damage 525 550 Fire Rate 1 1 Magazine Size 1 1 Reload Time 2.37 2.37

Overall, the classic weapon deals a decent amount of damage – though you’ll have to essentially charge up the gun again after every shot, which can make it really punishing if you don’t manage to land your hit. Regardless of that, it’s always ideal to have another weapon to switch to in case you need to finish off your enemies.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Rail Gun in the game. While you’re here, check out where to find Oni Masks, Sprites, and Boons to help increase your chances of winning.