Where to find the Impossible Rock in Fortnite Chapter 3: Location guide

One of Fortnite Chapter 3’s many Quests tasks players with landing at the Impossible Rock formation, but it isn’t a named location on the map. Here’s where you can find it to easily complete this challenge.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is crammed full of Quests that help players level up the Battle Pass, and unlock those shiny new skins. Some are part of specific weekly objectives, while others pop up daily.

A common Daily Quest that has been showing for players asks them to land at an unmarked POI called the Impossible Rock. Fortnite’s map is chocked full of interesting locations, so tracking down the precise rock before you land can be difficult.

Don’t worry, though, we’ve found exactly where the Impossible Rock is so that you can drop at this landmark with ease.

Fortnite Impossible Rock location

You can find Fortnite’s Impossible Rock in the southern part of the map, where the terrain is a harsh desert. It sits in the middle of the three major locations in the area, Rocky Reels, Condo Canyon, and Chonker’s Speedway.

Before you jump, you’ll see on the map that there are a number of small cliffs surrounded by a river, one of which has a small house and RV on top of it. Here is where’ll find the Impossible Rock.

We’ve marked the precise location on the map below, so you’ll know exactly where to place your marker before leaving the Battle Bus.

Once you know where to drop, the Impossible Rock is almost impossible to miss as it’s one of the game’s most striking POIs. Look out for a huge boulder ignoring the laws of physics while it balances precariously on another tiny rock.

Simply drop anywhere nearby to complete the challenge, and claim your valuable XP. It won’t place you at too much of a disadvantage either, as there are still some chests scattered around for you to grab weapons from.

If you’re looking for more handy Fortnite guides, check our tips on how to earn XP quickly and how to knock down Timber Pines in Chapter 3.