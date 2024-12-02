Where to find the hidden vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 does away with the boss vaults we’ve become so familiar with, but that doesn’t mean vaults are gone altogether.

If you want to find more loot than you can carry, you can follow these steps to access the secret vault hidden in the Hunter’s map. Though this season has several tough bosses, including Night Rose, accessing this vault is tied to Sprites and one of the new NPCs.

Here’s a full breakdown of how to find and crack open the hidden vault in Fortnite Chapter 6.

Hidden Vault location in Fortnite Chapter 6

The hidden vault is located in the center of the Nightshift Forest, northwest of the map.

To open the Vault, you must bring a spirit to an NPC called the Bushranger in the Nightshift Forest, grab his key, and use it to open the Vault in this same location.

Step 1: Get a Sprite







The fastest way to grab a Sprite to bring it to the x is by landing near the shrine in Warrior’s Watch, the location directly southeast of the forest.

Here, interact with the shrine to get the locations of the nearby Sprites. Follow the pointers, grab one, and keep it safe at all costs.

Step 2: Show it to the Bushranger









Once you’ve got the Sprite, head north of the shrine toward the south corner of Nightshift Forest. Here, you’ll find Bushranger, a blue NPC.

I’ve noticed he isn’t always in the same spot. Rather, he seems to circle the similar-looking ritual spots on the map. If you want to find him quickly, check the Characters section in the menu while in-game. That’ll show you where he is during your match.

While you’ve got the item equipped, select the option “Show Item,” and he’ll give you the Vault Key. Note that if you choose the Show Item option while having anything else equipped, it won’t work.

Step 3: Head to the Vault’s location





The Vault can be found at the very center of the Nightshift Forest. Here, look for a large door down the stairs, and, with the Vault Key equipped, press E or any other key equivalent to the prompt “Open Vault.”

Inside the Vault, you’ll find 4 rare chests, two Hunter’s chests, loads of ammo, and a Typhoon Blade stand.

Honestly, as a solo player, I didn’t quite know what to do with this much loot, so even Squads should be fully equipped for the full match with this secret Vault.

That’s all you need to know about the vault. If you’re interested in this season’s mythics, or bosses, we’ve got you covered.