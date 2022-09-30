Where to find The Driftwood in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

The Driftwood is a landmark you’ll need to find to complete quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but it’s not immediately obvious where it is on the map, so we’ve got the location right here.

While major POIs like Cloudy Condos and Shifty Shafts often get the most attention in Fortnite – especially when landing at the start of a match – there are also plenty of tiny landmarks to discover that aren’t marked on the map.

One of these landmarks is The Driftwood. You’ll need to find it to complete certain challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, including one that requires you to open chests there, so we’ve got The Driftwood’s location to help you out.

Epic Games

The Driftwood location in Fortnite

The Driftwood is actually the giant pirate ship that floats above the center of Lustrous Lagoon. You’ve probably noticed this while playing Fortnite without even realizing that it’s called The Driftwood.

Lustrous Lagoon is located on the northeastern corner of the map. Find this POI and you’ll also have found The Driftwood!

How to get to The Driftwood in Fortnite

Now that you know where The Driftwood is, you’ll need to get onto it. The easiest way to do this is to land directly on the ship at the start of a match, get what you need, then use a launch pad to glide away.

If you’ve already landed and need to get up inside The Driftwood, the best method is to use one of the vertical zip wires that hang down from the center as these will take you directly inside the ship.

There’s not much to do on The Driftwood, although one of the Week 2 Quests requires players to open three Chests or Ammo Boxes. You can find these by searching the lower levels of The Driftwood.

You can also find a two-key vault on the bottom floor as well as the NPC known as Blackheart on the top deck. He sells a Chrome Splash for 250 Gold Bars and a Prime Shotgun for 100 Gold Bars.

