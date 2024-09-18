Where to find Stark Industry Chests in Fortnite

Tony Stark wants us to know he’s a generous guy, so he’s left some supplies in the form of Stark Industry Chests in Fortnite.

Just like Avengers and Doom Chests, you can find loot related to that specific hero inside these Stark chests. Namely, the new Iron Man mythics added in Fortnite v31.20.

That said, since everyone’s dying to don the suit of Iron Man, you’ll have to be quick and know all chest locations by heart if you’re planning to get your hands on these items.

Article continues after ad

All Fortnite Stark Chest locations

Dexerto/Fortnite All Stark Chest locations marked.

Here are all the locations you’ll find the Stark Industry chests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4:

West of The Raft

North of the Nitrodrome

Northeast of Grim Gate

South of Doom’s Courtyard

South of Reckless Railways

West of Mount Olympus

West of The Raft





On the west edge of the map, there’s a Stark Chest that’s usually untouched. This is mostly because it’s risky – you’re more likely to get caught in the storm early on. You can find the red chest under a metal structure.

Article continues after ad

North of the Nitrodrome





Head northeast of the Nitrodrome to spot another fenced area with a landing pad on the center. Here, you can spot another Stark Chest guarded by a metal structure.

Article continues after ad

Northeast of Grim Gate





This Stark Chest is just northeast of the River Styx’s green waters. Stark’s red chest is under a staircase and, as always, well-protected by the fences.

South of Doom’s Courtyard





Just past the Cemetery, you’ll spot another fenced area with a landing pad. This Stark Chest is under a fenced area, right next to a yellow power device.

South of Reckless Railways





This Stark Chest is nestled in a golden grass mountain just south of Reckless Railways. The area is slightly more open, but a few fences also protect Stark’s belongings from Doom’s intruders.

Article continues after ad

West of Mount Olympus





As the golden grass of Mount Olympus turns into a wasteland, you’ll spot a fenced area with a few yellow antennas. Here’s where you can find one of the six Stark Chests under a metal structure.

Article continues after ad

Every Stark Chest weapon you can get

Epic Games/Guille_GAG The new Stark Chests contain higher rarity Energy Rifles and some mythics.

Inside Stark Chests, you can get the Iron Man Combat or Flight kit. However, the Stark Chest locations might get a Stark Mobile Armory delivery, which complements the available loot with Captain America’s Shield, Machine’s Auto Turret, Hover Jets, and Arsenal.

Article continues after ad

Around the third storm circle, Stark Mobile Armory deliveries will start dropping at six locations. Not every spot will get one right away. Instead, a few lucky places will get a delivery first, and you’ll see Iron Man map icons showing where they land. You’ll also get to watch these massive crates drop from the sky, which is pretty cool if you’re into that kind of thing.

That’s all you need to know about Stark Chests in Fortnite. Since you’re getting ready for the battlefield, why not catch up on all the mythics and easter eggs this season?